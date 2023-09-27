'Creepy vibes': Rumoured underwater caves spring up from Canyon Lake in Texas

The dipping water levels of Canyon Lake in Texas have revealed some fascinating geological features. People who were boating at the reservoir chanced upon some caves that had been hiding from plain sight till now near the lake.

The hidden cave has been revealed at a time when water levels of the popular lake have been falling for months as an effect of the severe drought that has gripped the state.

Canyon Lake

Canyon Lake is a reservoir on the Guadalupe River situated in Comal County in Texas. It was built to help with flood control and water conservation. The construction of the dam started in 1958 and finished in 1964.

The lake was filled up to the conservation pool level by 1968 and hit its lowest point in recorded history in late August.

As of Tuesday, Canyon Lake was 65.7 per cent full, a 20 per cent fall from this time a year ago, according to a report by Water Data for Texas.

Hidden caves found a Canyon Lake

Last weekend, when Canyon Lake resident Pamela Hough Gilbert was out enjoying at the reservoir with her husband, she saw an exposed cave in an area of the lake known as “party cove.”

“I’ve heard rumours about underwater caves in Canyon Lake for 40 years or more. It was just so cool to finally see one materialize,” Gilbert told KSAT on Tuesday. “Canyon Lake has lots of secrets.”

Despite being a fascinating discovery, the cave also evoked a creepy feeling, and Gilbert said she refrained from venturing inside.

Caves aren't the only thing hiding beneath Canyon Lake's surface, as divers have previously discovered entire towns at the bottom of the lake. The reservoir is managed by the US Army Corps of Engineers. It's not uncommon for manmade lakes to be filled over existing structures or geological features, whether that be towns, caves or trees.

However, as the water levels fall, exposed objects can pose a risk for boaters. Roughly 100 miles northeast of Canyon Lake, another popular Texas lake is experiencing similar issues. Officials have warned boaters and swimmers to exercise caution when in the lake.

