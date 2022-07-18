Extremely rare orange lobster almost became a meal but didn't

If you are a non-vegetarian, chances are you try to taste different meats. But if it comes to consuming a one in 30 million dish, you would gain more respect by letting the creature live. A similar thing happened at a Red Lobster restaurant in Florida. The restaurant was almost going to cook a one in 30 million lobster when staff noticed the unusual colour.

And from here, started the tale of 'Cheddar', named after restaurant's famous Cheddar Bay Biscuits. The lobster arrived in a shipment to the restaurant. Just before it was going to be cooked, its bright orange colour caused intrigue amid the staff.

The Red Lobster staff then reached out to Ripley's Aquarium at Myrtle Beach, Florida. This proved to be the right step as the aquarium sent two experts at the restaurant to check what the matter was. It was observed to be an extremely rare orange lobster, rarer even than even blue lobster.

As reported by CNN, the experts carefully packed up the lobster and brought it at Ripley's Marine Science Research Center. The lobster will acclimate at the research center before heading to the aquarium.

“Sometimes ordinary miracles happen, and Cheddar is one of them,” said Mario Roque, a manager at Red Lobster who led the rescue of Cheddar. He was quoted in a press release by Red Lobster restaurant.

“ A group of incredible people helped us make this possible. We are so honored to have been able to save Cheddar and find her a good home.”

