‘Extremely rare’ 2,500-year-old broken silver coin unearthed near Jerusalem

A rare silver coin, believed to be 2,500 years old, has been unearthed near the holy town of Jerusalem. The find indicates that early currency was indeed used in ancient Judea, conclude archaeologists.

The coin dates back to the fifth or sixth century B.C. when Achaemenid Persians used to rule Judea. The coin, unearthed recently, was found cut in half so that it could be valued for its weight. Experts point out that only a handful of such coins have been discovered so far.

"The coin is extremely rare, joining only half a dozen coins of its type that have been found in archaeological excavations in the country," Robert Kool, a coin expert at the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA), said in a statement. "The coins were minted in a period when the use of coins had just begun."

Where was the coin found?

The coin was discovered during an excavation meant for expanding a roadway at a place about 16 kilometres southwest of Jerusalem. The area used to be a rural region in the ancient Kingdom of Judea, which had its capital at Jerusalem.

Not just the coin, the remains of a "four room house," a traditional dwelling during this period, were also unearthed at the site, and the archaeologists also discovered a spherical sheqel weight — just under half an ounce (11 grams) — in one of the rooms.

Where did the coins originate?

These early coins, originating from regions like ancient Greece, Cyprus, and Turkey, began appearing in the land of Israel in the sixth and fifth centuries BCE, according to Kool.

Despite this, the fact that the coin was deliberately broken in two, allowing each half to be valued based on its silver weight, indicates that the universal adoption of coins was not yet prevalent during this period—a practice now recognised as "hacksilver" or "hacksilbur."

The coin, featuring a square stamp on one side, contrasts with later coins that employed more sophisticated techniques, resulting in raised stamped images rather than sunken ones, as highlighted in the statement.

Eli Escusido, the IAA's director, emphasised the significance of visual details, inscriptions, and dates on early coins as vital sources of archaeological information.