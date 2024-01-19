US: Police warn against life-threatening knock-the-door TikTok trend

A viral social media challenge, known as the "TikTok Door Knock" challenge, is causing widespread physical and emotional distress among residents of all ages in Texas, police said.

The Friendswood Police Department has issued a warning after receiving numerous reports of the dangers posed by the trend.

What is TikTok Door Knock challenge and why police say it's dangerous?

The challenge encourages participants, mostly teenagers, to bang on or kick doors in the middle of the night with the aim of startling unsuspecting residents. Doorbell camera footage, shared on the police department's Facebook page, vividly captures teens running through neighbourhoods during the late hours, one even resorting to using a 5-gallon water jug to create a loud disturbance at a home's front door.

Numerous victims have come forward to state that the trend has had an adverse impact on their well-being.

One victim, 77-year-old Gwen, recounted her terrifying experience to Fox 26 Houston, urging participants to cease their actions. "I would tell them to stop it before they get hurt or they hurt somebody. Please don't do this. It's wrong. It's very wrong," she was quoted as saying by the Fox News.

Beyond the emotional toll, the challenge is raising concerns about potential criminal activity.

Reports in the US media indicate that some kicks and bangs on doors have caused significant damage, according to Fort Bend County Constable Precinct 3 Chief Deputy Jimmy Evans. He labelled the challenge as a dangerously modernised version of the classic "ding, dong, ditch" game.

"I am afraid a homeowner may think someone is trying to burglarise their residence, and some innocent kid can get shot or killed," Evans was quoted as saying by Fox News.

The Friendswood Police Department is actively working to identify the individuals involved in these door-knocking incidents.