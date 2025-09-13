/Ex-Nepal PM, who escaped jail during Gen Z protest, says sending himself back as ‘birthday gift’

Former Prime Minister of Nepal, Rabi Lamichhane, who escaped jail during the massive Gen Z protest in Kathmandu, said he is sending himself back to prison. Sharing a post on the social media platform Facebook, Lamichhane said he was doing it as a "birthday gift" to himself.

He has also served as the Rastriya Swatantra Party chair and was arrested in October 2024 for his alleged involvement in a cooperative scam. He said in his post that he hopes the new government might treat him better than the previous one.

Along with Lamichhane, 1,200 inmates escaped from Nakkhu Prison, and more than 13,000 prisoners fled nationwide amid the unrest.

"For the past 30 years, I have been in constant dialogue with society and citizens in various roles. I have never compromised on accountability. Today I am going to speak about some important matters regarding the country’s future rather than give a defense about myself. Coincidentally today is my birthday. And as a birthday gift to myself I am sending myself back to prison," he wrote in his post.

He also wrote, "The previous government had ruined my life through extreme political revenge. Today, the embodiment of justice himself has become the Prime Minister of this country. With the hope that there will be no more injustice, I am going to prison. Whether cases should or should not be filed against me in every district, whether a person without the cooperative’s sign should be charged with organized crime and money laundering or not, I want to leave that matter to the discretion of the new government."