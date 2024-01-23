Ex-Google MD feasted on ‘Kurkures’ in Beijing but a reality check by colleague left him stunned

A former Google and Twitter executive was supposedly enjoying eating ‘fried Kurkures’ in the cafeteria of Beijing’s Google office when he was abruptly interrupted by a colleague. “Wow, I didn't know you were a fan of these,” the colleague warned. “Yes, of course. I grew up eating something similar as a snack in India,” replied Parminder Singh, former Managing Director of Google and Twitter. But then the response from the colleague left him red-faced.

It turned out that Singh was relishing crispy duck tongues all along and not ‘Kurkures.’ “Really? Are duck tongues common in India,” the colleague asked in a tone reflecting shock and surprise.

Singh recently took to X to narrate this funny incident to his followers. He said the incident took place when he was visiting Google's Beijing office.

“I had been relishing crispy-coated duck tongues! Now, whenever I see a plate of 'kurkures', I double-check to make sure it's not Chinese tongue-di kabab,'' Singh wrote on X.

Singh further clarified that he was “happily adventurous’ with his food choices and accidentally eating duck tongues didn’t bother him. “Just for the record, I’m happily adventurous with my food. I have eaten everything from snakes to insects, and of course duck tongues! But when I expect kurkure, I want kurkure!” Singh wrote. Just for the record, I’m happily adventurous with my food. I have eaten everything from snakes to insects, and of course duck tongues! But when I expect kurkure, I want kurkure! — Parminder Singh (@parrysingh) January 22, 2024 × Users on X were left surprised and amused by the incident, who then shared their own food mix-up experiences.

''I filled my plate with something looking like sev-bhajia in Kuala Lumpur. I found the smell a bit strange. When looked closely, every strand of sev had a pair of tiniest eyes. It was some kind of deep-fried minuscule fish!'' one user wrote.

Political analyst, Tehseen Poonawalla also commented that he loves duck tongues and finds them to be ''yummy and addictive.''