/EU President Ursula von der Leyen dazzles in traditional Indian bandhgala at Republic Day

When in rome do as the Romans do, they say. Ursula von der Leyen, the President of the European Commission and the chief guest at India’s Republic Day Parade 2026, ditched her formal jacket and trousers attire for a more Indian and festive outfit to attend the event in New Delhi’s Kartavya Path on 26 January. Ursula looked stunning in a brocade bandh gala and trousers as she arrived for the parade on Monday morning.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed Ursula with a Namaste as she arrived for the celebration with President Draupadi Murmu. While Modi wore a traditional red turban in Bandhini print along with his signature kurta-pyjama, Ursula wore a gold and maroon brocade bandhgala. She paired it with white trousers for a day look.

The President of the EU kept her look minimal, but her ceremonial dress was perhaps an ode to India’s rich heritage of textiles.

Ursula von der Leyen was seen taking a keen interest in the parade as PM Modi explained India’s culture and heritage and military valour to her.

Netizens react Ursula von der Leyen's choice of outfit led to the internet talking. Many praised her for wearing occasion appropriate outfit and even complimenting Indian's supremacy in textiles and handlooms.

“A moment for both diplomacy and fashion & Indian, EU Convergence, Ursula von der Leyen chose Indo-Western attire for the 77th Republic Day (2026) celebrations,” noted a user on X, while another wrote, “Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, is wearing a gorgeous brocade bandhgala kurta and chooridaar.”

Another user wrote, “EU chief wearing a beautiful Banarsi brocade shervani. India is the hub of handwoven textiles. Wish our artisans and karigars, majority of whom are Muslim, got more money and recognition.”

Some felt her outfit was more wedding-appropriate than for a Republic Day parade.

“Ursula von der leyen in a red n gold kurta for Republic day parade..why?! While she looks stately, the kurta befits a wedding trousseau rather than a national event. The low-key reminds me of Trudeau's fashion faux pas during his India visit,” wrote one user.

Meanwhile, Ursula von der Leyen termed her invitation to the Republic Day celebrations as ‘an honour of a lifetime’.