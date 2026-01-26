/Republic Day 2026: India showcases military prowess after Operation Sindoor – WATCH

Indian Armed Forces showcased their military prowess on the first Republic Day following Operation Sindoor during the grand parade at Kartavya Path in New Delhi on January 26. With its long-range missiles, powerful tanks and missile systems, the helicopters fly over, the Indian military displayed its strength at the 77th Republic Day celebration.

At the beginning of the parade, four Mi-17 1V helicopters of the 129 Helicopter Unit shower flower petals over Kartavya Path in the Dhwaj Formation, led by Group Captain Alok Ahlawat.

This was followed by a display of T-90 and Arjun tanks, and Nag missiles systems.

