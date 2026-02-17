/AI Summit website shows Bill Gates attending as planned after name vanishes. Here is when he is speaking

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates is no longer featured in the list of key attendees at the 2026 AI Impact Summit. However, the Gates Foundation clarified in an official statement that he is attending the AI Impact Summit and will deliver his keynote as scheduled. While his name is still not present on the list, a search for his session shows that Bill Gates is scheduled to speak on February 19. Gates was one of the prominent names on the guest list when India announced the AI Impact Summit. Bill Gates' name was on official releases, media reports, and the summit's own promotional materials. However, his name has suddenly been removed from the attendee list without explanation. There is no official acknowledgement from India yet on the matter. Some reports suggested that the government "reviewed" Gates' invitation following the Epstein uproar. Other notable names on the guest list at the AI summit include Sam Altman, Sundar Pichai, and Dario Amodei (CEO of Anthropic), among others.

When is Bill Gates speaking at the AI Summit?

Bill Gates was in India on Monday

Gates was already in India and visited the Andhra Pradesh state secretariat to discuss strengthening cooperation in health, agriculture, education and technology-driven governance initiatives. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said they discussed sectors for collaboration with the Gates Foundation. However, his visit to the Indian state was slammed by netizens in the wake of his name appearing in the Epstein Files. "His [Gates's] name has appeared multiple times in the Epstein files along with photos. After knowing all this, anyone should avoid meeting him," Anup Dhote, in-charge of Madhya Pradesh Kisan Congress, posted on X.

Could Bill Gates have moved to a private format at AI Summit?