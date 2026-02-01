/Epstein Files: Andrew shared photos of his daughters, Eugenie and Beatrice, with the sex offender via email

Emails in a new batch of Epstein Files released recently show that Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor sent photos of his daughters, Eugenie and Beatrice, to Jeffrey Epstein after his 2008 conviction. According to over 3 million new documents made public on Friday, the former prince sent the sex offender two emails in 2011 and 2012, in which he shared pictures of his daughters. Andrew's connections with the sex trafficker have led to his titles being stripped, and he will have to leave his royal mansion soon. Epstein was convicted in 2008 for procuring a minor for prostitution. While Eugenie would have been around 21 and 22 years of age at the time, Beatrice was 23 or 24. Around two years before he sent the emails, Andrew had claimed that he had cut off all ties with Epstein. The documents show that Andrew was still in contact with Epstein.

Princess Beatrice and Eugenie shown in emails

The 2011 email appears to be a greeting card and was sent from his “HRH The Duke of York” email address on December 21. The picture apparently shows Princess Beatrice donning a silver Christmas cracker hat while Eugenie is in a brown scarf and a fur hat. The card, signed by Andrew, reads, “Wishing you much joy and happiness at this time and for the year ahead." The second email was also a card, sent on December 20, 2012, with pictures of Beatrice and Eugenie. Two other cards show Andrew abseiling The Shard and Sarah Ferguson on her trip to the Great Slave Lake in Canada.

Andrew had vehemently denied committing anything wrong during the time he knew Epstein. who killed himself in jail in 2019. Princess Eugenie has reportedly severed all contact with her father following the controversies regarding his links with Epstein. Meanwhile, Princess Beatrice joined her father on a horse ride, where Andrew also spent time with his four-year-old granddaughter, Sienna.

Epstein ran “honeytrap” operation for Russia

Recent reports suggest that Epstein was likely running a "honeytrap" operation for Russia and possibly Israel. He flew in Russian girls for the rich and famous, and set up Andrew with a Russian girl as well. New images from the Epstein Files show Andrew crouching on all fours over a girl. Epstein had arranged for a “beautiful, smart and trustworthy” 26-year-old Russian woman to meet Andrew, as shown in emails the two exchanged.

