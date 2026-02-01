/Epstein ran 'world's largest honeytrap operation' for KGB, met Putin, security officials claim

An unidentified person sent an email to Epstein on September 11, 2011, discussing an "appointment with Putin" during his trip to Russia. "Spoke with Igor. He said last time you were in Palm Beach, you told him you had an appointment with Putin on Sept 16 and that he could go ahead and book his ticket to Russia to arrive a few days before you," the email reads. Epstein is believed to have had another meeting with Putin in 2014, which was cancelled after a Malaysia Airlines passenger jet over Ukraine was shot down on July 17, 2014, killing 298 people.