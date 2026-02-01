/Epstein ran 'world's largest honeytrap operation' for KGB, met Putin, security officials claim

Epstein Files: US security officials believe that Jeffrey Epstein was running a honeytrap operation for Russia's intelligence agency, the KGB. His sex empire was a way to trap the rich and famous, and he shared information on them with Putin.
Jeffrey Epstein is suspected of running the world's biggest "honeytrap" racket on behalf of Russia intelligence agency, the KGB. He even met Russian President Vladimir Putin after being convicted in 2008 for procuring a child for prostitution, The Daily Mail reported. More than three million new documents linked to Epstein were released, and there are 1,056 documents with Putin's name in them. Further, there are 9,629 of them referring to Moscow.
The outlet quoted sources as saying that US security services were aware of Epstein's Russian connections and monitored him for years. However, the UK intelligence officials were reportedly hesitant due to Epstein's connection to former Prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor. The documents show that Epstein was possibly doing the dirty job of getting girls for some of the world's most powerful men as a honeytrap.
Epstein is believed to have entered the world of espionage with support from Robert Maxwell, his girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell's father. He was a British media magnate who lived a flamboyant life, and mostly travelled in his chopper or the yacht Lady Ghislaine, named after his daughter. He was found floating dead in the Atlantic Ocean, after allegedly falling overboard from his yacht.
Security sources say that an oil tycoon working for Russian intelligence put Epstein in touch with Maxwell and the KGB. Investigations into Maxwell and his business had revealed that he had links to the KGB, Israeli intelligence service Mossad and MI6, the United Kingdom's foreign intelligence agency. Maxwell allegedly laundered Russian money into the West, with help from Epstein, according to the officials.
An unidentified person sent an email to Epstein on September 11, 2011, discussing an "appointment with Putin" during his trip to Russia. "Spoke with Igor. He said last time you were in Palm Beach, you told him you had an appointment with Putin on Sept 16 and that he could go ahead and book his ticket to Russia to arrive a few days before you," the email reads. Epstein is believed to have had another meeting with Putin in 2014, which was cancelled after a Malaysia Airlines passenger jet over Ukraine was shot down on July 17, 2014, killing 298 people.
Epstein also set up Andrew with a Russian girl who was trafficked by him for many years. Epstein told Andrew in an email that he has a "friend who I think you might enjoy having dinner with". In another email, Epstein wrote, "She's 26, Russian, clever, beautiful, trustworthy, and yes, she has your email." According to the woman's legal representative, she was abused by Epstein.
In another email from November 2010, Epstein asks someone if he needs help obtaining a Russian visa. He wrote, "I have a friend of Putin's, should I ask him?" In other messages, the disgraced financier also offered to share information about Donald Trump with Russia ahead of a summit with Putin in Helsinki, which could prove helpful in handling the US President.
US security officials also believe that Epstein had ties with Russian organised crime and could have been blackmailed by them. The latest batch of Epstein files shows that Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates contracted a sexually transmitted disease from Russian girls, and asked Epstein for antibiotics he could give to his wife, Melinda. If Epstein had ties with Moscow, that would explain how he was able to fly in Russian girls into the US.
Daily Mail quoted a source as saying that "Andrew, Bill Gates, Donald Trump, Bill Clinton and all the rest" were placed in "compromising positions on an island bristling with technology. It's the world's largest honey trap operation." All the hotshot figures have denied everything said about them in the Epstein Files.