It’s never too late: Long-overdue book finds its way back to library after 119 years

In a remarkable turn of events, a scientific treatise borrowed from the New Bedford Free Public Library in 1904 has made its way back to its shelves after a long span of 119 years.

The remarkable incident occurred when Stewart Plein, a curator at West Virginia University Libraries, found the book among a recent donation.

Thanks to the sharp eyes of Plein and the enduring nature of printed books, the overdue treatise finally found its way back to the Massachusetts library, reports the Associated Press. The discovery While sorting through the donated books, Plein noticed that the treatise, James Clerk Maxwell's "An Elementary Treatise on Electricity," had originally been part of the New Bedford library's collection. Crucially, it had not been stamped as "Withdrawn," indicating that it had not been discarded despite its long absence. Plein promptly reached out to Jodi Goodman, the special collections librarian in New Bedford, to inform her of the remarkable find.

Also read | OpenAI creating a new team to control ‘superintelligent’ AI, prevent human extinction A well-preserved text According to New Bedford Public Library Director Olivia Melo who spoke to the Associated Press, the treatise, first published in 1881, is not considered a rare edition. However, the cranberry-coloured copy that has returned to the library is in excellent condition. Melo speculates that someone must have kept it on a cherished bookshelf, ensuring its preservation over the years. The treatise was published at a time when the world was still exploring the possibilities of electricity, coinciding with significant technological advancements.

Melo emphasises the enduring value of printed books in an age dominated by digital information and instant access. Holding the book in her hands, she highlights the sense of connection with those who read it over 120 years ago. The discovery and return of the long-overdue treatise serve as a testament to the durability and lasting impact of printed works, transcending time and technological advancements.

The lesson learnt The New Bedford library imposes a late fee of 5 cents per day. In the case of a book overdue by 119 years, the fee would have amounted to over $2,100. However, the library's late fee limit is capped at $2, bringing relief to the hypothetical borrower. Melo sees the return of the book as a reminder that it's never too late to return a library book, regardless of the passage of time.