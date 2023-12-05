Epic night out! Two friends smash world record by hopping to 99 pubs in 24 hours

Two 26-year-old friends, Harry Kooros and Jake Loiterton, have made headlines by breaking the Guinness World Record for the most bar visits in a single night. The dynamic duo from Sydney achieved this remarkable feat by visiting an astounding 99 pubs in just 24 hours.

Motivated by a dual purpose, Kooros and Loiterton embarked on this ambitious venture to raise funds for MS Australia—a non-profit organisation dedicated to multiple sclerosis research—and to breathe new life into Sydney's nightlife.

They expressed concerns about the adverse impact of legislative changes and the Covid pandemic on the city's once-vibrant nightlife.

A night of extravagant spending

The cost of their record-breaking night out was no small feat, with the two friends collectively spending over AUD 1500 ($983).

The pair strategically initiated their bar-hopping adventure at midnight, capitalising on the extended closing times of the late-night venues.

Following Sydney's regulations, which prohibit intoxicated people from using private transportation, the friends continued their quest on foot.

However, challenges arose as early as two hours into their journey when Kooros experienced the consequences of excess beer consumption, leading to a brief setback. Despite the setback, a quick reassessment allowed him to regroup and press on.

Exhaustion set in by 5 am, prompting a brief respite in a park before resuming their adventure at 9 am as more pubs opened their doors. With minimal downtime and a strict time limit of 14 minutes between pubs, the friends persisted throughout the day.

While the duo achieved their goal of breaking the record by early evening, they decided to continue until they reached 100 pubs. However, their quest concluded prematurely due to a miscount, as they mistakenly believed they had reached their 100th pub.