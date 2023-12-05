This is the secret to a healthy heart in just eight weeks, claims research

New research on identical twins suggests that a brief two-month vegan diet led to lower insulin, weight loss, and improved heart health. This study adds more support to the idea that plant-based diets can be good for people.

Researchers at Stanford University studied 22 pairs of identical twins to compare genetics and lifestyle. One group had a mix of healthy foods, including meat, while the other stuck to a plant-based diet. The goal was to see how each diet affected their health.

For the first four weeks, participants received prepared meals with a mix of healthy foods. The next four weeks required them to shop and cook for themselves. The focus was on feeling satisfied without strict calorie limits, according to Science Alert.

Heart health improvements

Both groups improved their heart health, but the plant-based diet group showed the most benefits. They saw a 20 per cent drop in insulin and lower levels of LDL cholesterol, which is linked to heart issues.

The vegan group reduced LDL cholesterol from 110.7 to 95.5 mg/dL, while the other group went from 118.5 to 116.1 mg/dL. Weight loss likely played a role in the cholesterol drop for the vegans.

The study noticed a small drop in vitamin B12 levels in the short term. While not a big concern, it's a reminder to watch nutrient levels on a vegan diet and consider supplements.

This study supports the idea that plant-based diets offer various health benefits, including weight loss, better blood pressure, and lower risks of diabetes and heart problems. It suggests gradually including more plant-based foods in your meals for better health.

While the study doesn't say everyone should go vegan, it highlights the advantages of adding more plant-based foods to your diet.