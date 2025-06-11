Strawberry Moon 2025: Why June 11’s full moon is so special - all you need to know

The world will witness a rare and beautiful celestial event in the sky on Wednesday (June 11). This phenomenon, known as the Strawberry Moon, will be the lowest full moon in the sky in nearly 20 years, giving it a warm, golden glow that stargazers won’t want to miss.

This special moon will be visible after sunset on Wednesday, particularly in the southeastern sky. People across India and the Northern Hemisphere will have the opportunity to enjoy this unique occurrence.

Let’s explore the reasons behind its naming.

Why is it called the Strawberry Moon?

The name 'Strawberry Moon' originates from Native American traditions. It does not suggest that the moon will look like a strawberry or turn pink. Instead, it marks the time when strawberries ripen in the United States.

This full moon is either the last of spring or the first of summer, depending on the calendar. In the past, people named each full moon to help keep track of the seasons.

The Strawberry Moon reminds people of the harvesting season in the USA when flowers bloom and fruits begin to appear.

The 2025 Strawberry Moon will be extraordinary due to a phenomenon known as a major lunar standstill, which occurs after every 18.6 years. During this event, the moon reaches both its lowest and highest points in the sky. As a result, on June 11, the moon will rise and set very low on the horizon, creating a

The next time we will experience such a low full moon will be in 2043.

How to watch the Strawberry Moon in India?

To watch the Strawberry Moon in India, head outside after sunset on Wednesday (June 11) and look toward the southeastern sky. An open area far from bright lights will give the best viewing experience. Using binoculars or a telescope will provide a closer look.

If you want to capture this rare and beautiful moment in the night sky, consider bringing a camera and tripod.