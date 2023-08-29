Elon Musk's X introduces 'new job hiring feature' for verified organisations, calls LinkedIn cringe

The world's richest billionaire Elon Musk's microblogging platform X (formerly known as Twitter) has introduced a new "job-hiring" feature that offers an opportunity for verified organisations to post job vacancies on their profiles.

The feature will help the concerned companies find relevant candidates for the job featured on X Hiring Beta, Mint reported.

In a tweet, X post read, "Unlock early access to the X Hiring Beta — exclusively for Verified Organizations. Feature your most critical roles and organically reach millions of relevant candidates."

Unlock early access to the X Hiring Beta — exclusively for Verified Organizations.



Feature your most critical roles and organically reach millions of relevant candidates.



Apply for the Beta today 🚀: https://t.co/viOQ9BUM3Y pic.twitter.com/AYzdBIDjds — Hiring (@XHiring) August 25, 2023 ×

Watch | Elon Musk's X (formerly Twitter) brings job-hiring feature

A recent post by a netizen questioning the merits of LinkedIn prompted the billionaire to offer his unfiltered opinion. Musk said, "People send me LinkedIn links sometimes, but the cringe level is so high that I just can’t bring myself to use it, so I ask for the resume or bio to be emailed. We will make sure that the X competitor to LinkedIn is cool."

People send me LinkedIn links sometimes, but the cringe level is so high that I just can’t bring myself to use it, so I ask for the resume or bio to be emailed.



We will make sure that the X competitor to LinkedIn is cool. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 27, 2023 ×

Musk's post quickly attention, and netizens agreeing to his thoughts shared their opinions.

One said, "I've seen a lot of people use titles on Linkedln that don't even exist and couldn't be further from what they actually do at the company."

This will be more successful than LinkedIn without a doubt. — Theo (@tprstly) August 26, 2023 ×

A verified account battleangelviv said, "the worst part is people just straight up making things up! i’ve seen a lot of people use titles on linkedin that don’t even exist and couldn’t be further from what they actually do at the company like - being responsible for something doesn’t make you “head of” it lol."

X on its website mentioned that the sign-up for the "job feature" will only be accessible to verified organisations. If eligible, then the company will enable the hiring features on your account.

According to CNBC News, the hiring feature for verified organisations costs Rs 82,000 ($1,000) per month. Observers have called it s crucial step, making X an "everything app." However, the feature might not turn out to be an immediate challenge to Linkdeln, but the move indicates its intentions to dominate the industry.

X has had a slew of modifications ever since Musk's takeover last year. From the platform's name, and logo to privacy policies, everything has been changed.

The billionaire recently shared an image of his son X Æ A-XII standing in front of the prominent X logo.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE