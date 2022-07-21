Elon Musk's 76 year old father claims sperm banks are hounding him for his 'genetic material'

Soon after the revelation -- which to many was disturbing-- that he had fathered a second kid with his stepdaughter, Elon Musk's father Errol Musk made another disturbing claim. The 76-year-old claims that a Colombian sperm bank is begging for his "genetic material". Talking to The Sun Errol Musk said “I’ve got a company in Colombia who want me to donate sperm to impregnate high-class Colombian women”. He commented that why would they go to Elon when they can just go to the "person who created Elon". The claim doesn't really make sense, sperm banks don't generally go for the "older" specimens, they prefer the younger players.

He has not been promised financial advantages in exchange for his sperm, according to a report in The Sun, but he claims he might be eligible for other benefits if he chooses to donate his sperm.

"They haven't offered me any money but they have offered me first-class travel and five-star hotel accommodation and all that sort of stuff."

Errol was asked if he would donate his sperm rather than charge for it, and he responded, "Well, why not?".

As per a The Sun report, Errol has previously expressed his desire to have more children and his belief that "the only thing we are on Earth for is to reproduce".

"If I could have another child I would. I can’t see any reason not to," he said, adding "if I had thought about it then Elon or Kimbal wouldn’t exist."

As per news website Jezebel, fathering children as an older man has been associated with an elevated risk of a number of adverse health outcomes, including low birth rate and seizures, most sperm banks set a maximum age limit for donors between the ages of 35 and 40. The website points out that if the "unnamed sperm bank really is begging a 76-year-old to be a recruit, they’re operating pretty far afield from standard industry practices."

