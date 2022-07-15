Elon Musk’s 76-year-old father reveals he has another child with his stepdaughter

Elon Musk’s father, Errol, has revealed that he had his secret love child with his stepdaughter, Jana Bezuidenhout. In an interview to The Sun, the 76-year-old said that he fathered a daughter with 35-year-old Bezuidenhout in 2019.

“The only thing we are on Earth for is to reproduce,” he was quoted as saying. Notably, Elon Musk, who recently welcomed twines with an executive working in Neuralink, shares the same idea.

The couple already has a son named Elliot Rush, who is now 5 years old.

Errol further revealed that they never planned to have another kid and that he doesn’t live with Bezuidenhout anymore, citing 41 years age difference. He said that both had lived together only for 18 months after the birth of their first child.

“It’s not practical. She’s 35…Eventually, if I’m still around, she might wind up back with me,” the 76-year-old was quoted as saying.

“Any man who marries a [younger] woman, even if you feel very sprightly, it’s going to be nice for a while, but there’s a big gap … and that gap is going to show itself,” he added.

Errol, who is a wealthy South African engineer, first got married in 1970 to model Maye Haldeman Musk. Both share three children—Elon, Kimbal and Tosca.

After they split, in 1979, Errol married Bezuidenhout's mother, Heide, who already had two kids. Bezuidenhout was only 4-year-old when Errol became her stepfather.

Both were together for 18 years. They share two children.

But the Musk family was stunned after it was revealed that Errol impregnated Jana in 2017, leading to a bitter fallout with his other children, including Tesla CEO Elon.

“They still don’t like it…They still feel a bit creepy about it, because she is their sister. Their half-sister,” Errol told The Sun.

And Errol still hasn’t given up the idea of having more children in the future. “If I could have another child, I would. I can’t see any reason not to.”

(With inputs from agencies)

