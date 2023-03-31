Elon Musk dons drippy look, netizens call him 'Pope of Twitter'

Days after an Artificial Intelligence-created image of Pope Francis did trendy rounds on social media, Twitter owner Elon Musk posted a picture of himself having donned a similar drippy look. "Just borrowed my friend’s jacket wdyt (What do you think)," Elon Musk captioned himself in the next tweet.

The picture was an instant hit on internet.

Many Tweeples wondered if any changes to Musk's attire in terms of accessories would fare. "This would be 100x better if you were wearing a Doge medallion," wrote a Twitter user in reply, referring to a symbolic icon of the world of cryptocurrency.

"The pope of Twitter," replied another Twitter user, implying towards similar pufferred jacket images of Pope Francis, which although were created by Artificial Intelligence, became a moment on its own on social media this week. "Elon Pope Musk," wrote another user on the micro-blogging site.

Artificial Intelligence, as invention of the moment, has stormed into internet's moments of trends with its latest depictions throwing up real side of previously unimaginable realities. Whether it's former US President Barack Obama enjoying a gala time at a beach with former German Chancellor Angela Merkel, or Donald Trump's 'artificial' arrest. The pictures of these imagined realities led by the 'Artificial' side of technological intelligence continues to stoke curious minds of the world.

Earlier, Pope Francis, the head of Roman Catholic Church, became the center of a few Artificial Intelligence showpieces, as they imagined him sporting some luxurious fashion.

Elon Musk's drippy avatar also appears to be inspired by Pope Francis' Artificial Intelligence look.

