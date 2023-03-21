In Pics | Artificial Intelligence imagines 'best friends' Obama-Merkel keeping up with beachside joy
The bilateral bonhomie between Barack Obama and Angela Merkel during their coinciding tenures as President of the United States and Chancellor of Germany, respectively, became an important front page attraction at a number of occasions. Obama often took to Twitter to hail Merkel, as a leader with 'wide pragmatism' and 'unrelenting moral compass'. But in an era when the real world continues to collide with virtual realms of technology, the unimaginable can be pictured, leaving the trails of wonder a chance towards what may not exactly be possible.
Can you imagine Angela Merkel and Barack Obama having a gala beachside time? If you cannot, the Artificial Intelligence can.
An Instagram user with the handle @Julian_ai_art recently took to the platform and posted a number of beachside depictions of the former American and German leaders enjoying each other's company, with a wondrous childishness. The user then corresponded the AI-depictions of two leaders with a caption from ChatGPT:
"Listen up, gather 'round, I got a tale to spin,
'Bout two retired leaders, best friends with a grin,
Barack and Angie, they're free from the fray,
Escaping politics, they found a new way," it reads.
Obama-Merkel jumping on the beach
(Photograph:Instagram)
The Obama-Merkel beachside castle
(Photograph:Instagram)
Obama-Merkel, splashed in the beachside joy
(Photograph:Instagram)
Obama-Merkel share the best friends' hug
(Photograph:Instagram)
Obama-Merkel ice-cream joy
(Photograph:Instagram)
Obama-Merkel share the beachside laughter
(Photograph:Instagram)
The beachside picnic
(Photograph:Instagram)
Obama-Merkel flying kite at beachside
