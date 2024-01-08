EaseMyTrip suspends all flight bookings for Maldives amid row over PM Modi's posts

Amid the online campaign of boycott Maldives, flight and trip booking company EaseMyTrip in a significant step decided to suspend all Maldives flight bookings after derogatory remarks were made by some of Maldives' now suspended ministers against India and the recent visit to Lakshadweep by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Indian online travel company's Pitti, co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO) Nishant Pitti, standing in support of India, took to social media X and said, “In solidarity with our nation, @EaseMyTrip has suspended all Maldives flight bookings.”

The travel company, EaseMyTrip, went one step further and started a visit Lakshadweep campaign with the hashtag #ChaloLakshadweep. In solidarity with our nation, @EaseMyTrip has suspended all Maldives flight bookings ✈️ #TravelUpdate #SupportingNation #LakshadweepTourism #ExploreIndianlslands #Lakshadweep#ExploreIndianIslands @kishanreddybjp @JM_Scindia @PMOIndia @tourismgoi @narendramodi @incredibleindia https://t.co/wIyWGzyAZY — Nishant Pitti (@nishantpitti) January 7, 2024 × Speaking to ANI, Prashant Pitti said, "Our company has recently taken the decision to not accept bookings for Maldives. The reason for this is the row over Maldives MP's post on PM Modi's visit to Lakshadweep. We have taken this decision to establish 'nation first and business later'."

Also read: Maldives president departs for China amid diplomatic row with India

EaseMyTrip, which has its headquarters in New Delhi, was founded by Rikant Pitti, Prashant Pitti and Nishant Pitti in 2008.

Prashant Pitti, in his post dated January 4, wrote, "Water & beaches of Lakshadweep are as good as Maldives/Seychelles We at @EaseMyTrip will come up with crazy special-offers to promote this pristine destination that our PM @narendramodi has recently visited!"

India-Maldives row and debate over tourism

Amid row over tourism between Maldives and India, hashtag #BoycottMaldives started trending on social media platforms as many tourists began cancelling their scheduled vacations to the island nation.

Meanwhile, three deputy ministers of Maldives were suspended by the government on Sunday (Jan 7) for posting derogatory social media comments against India's Prime Minister Modi.

"The government of Maldives is aware of derogatory remarks on social media platforms against foreign leaders and high-ranking individuals. These opinions are personal and do not represent the views of the government of Maldives," stated the Maldives Foreign Ministry, while responding to the controversial social media posts.

Many prominent Indian personalities, including cricketer Hardik Pandya and actor Akshay Kumar, expressed dismay at the comments posted by the Maldivian officials. In an online campaign aimed at promoting local tourism, former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, actor Salman Khan and others appealed to people to visit their own islands and not to travel abroad.