Earth is likely to be hit by a geomagnetic storm on April 6-7

According to the Space Weather Prediction Center of National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), Earth will be slammed by a geomagnetic storm on Wednesday and Thursday.

It will, however, be a modest one, according to NOAA, which has classified it as G1.

G1 to G5 are the several types of geomagnetic storms, with G5 being the most powerful.

On March 3, a coronal mass ejection from a 25-degree-long filament lifted off the sun, according to NOAA.

In addition to bringing the aurora to higher altitudes, these storms could have an influence on electrical infrastructure, such as power grids and power plants, radio and satellite communications, and navigation systems.

On March 4, a second filament eruption occurred, but it appears that the CME from that event will have little effect on Earth.

G1 (Minor) Geomagnetic Storm Watch for 6-7 Apr. pic.twitter.com/ft9XyK4pa1 — NOAA Space Weather (@NWSSWPC) April 4, 2022 ×

What is a geomagnetic storm?

A geomagnetic storm, also known as a magnetic storm, is a brief disruption of the Earth's magnetosphere generated by a solar wind shock wave and/or cloud of magnetic field interacting with the Earth's magnetic field.

A solar coronal mass ejection (CME) or (much less severely) a co-rotating interaction region (CIR), a high-speed stream of solar wind emanating from a coronal hole, could be the source of the magnetic storm.

With the solar cycle, the frequency of geomagnetic storms rises and falls.

At solar maximum, geomagnetic storms are more common, with CMEs causing the majority of them.

