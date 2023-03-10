Dutch historian strikes centuries-old treasure with stash of gold and silver

A 27-year-old Dutch historian discovered a stash of 1,000-year-old antiquities, including four golden ear pendants, two strips of gold lead and 39 silver coins, the Dutch National Museum of Antiquities announced on Thursday.

Lorenzo Ruijter, 27, told Reuters he has been treasure hunting since he was 10. Ruijter reportedly discovered the treasure in 2021 in the small northern city of Hoogwoud, about 60 km north of the Dutch capital Amsterdam. He discovered it using a metal detector.

"It was very special discovering something this valuable, I can't really describe it. I never expected to discover anything like this," Ruijter said, adding that it was hard to keep it a secret for two years.

The oldest coin from Ruijter's stash is at least eight centuries old, the Dutch National Museum of Antiquities found, adding that it managed to trace it back to around 1250.

By that time the jewellery was already two centuries old, the museum said, adding it must already have been "an expensive and cherished possession".

"Golden jewellery from the High Middle Ages is extremely rare in the Netherlands," the museum also said.

While it will remain a mystery why exactly the treasure was buried, the museum pointed out there was a war raging between Dutch regions West Friesland and Holland in the middle of the 13th century, with Hoogwoud being the epicentre.

Lorenzo said it is possible someone powerful at the time buried the valuable objects as a way to protect them and hopefully dig them up once it was safe again.

Given its archaeological significance, the treasure was given as a loan to the museum which will display it, but it will remain the official property of finder Lorenzo Ruijter.

