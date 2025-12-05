/Drunk woman attacks crew, then flirts with passenger who tried to calm her down

A Dubai–Moscow flight witnessed chaos even before it could take off, as a drunk female passenger got aggressive and later started flirting with a man. The woman boarded a Flydubai flight from Dubai to Moscow and demanded alcohol. She was already intoxicated when she got on the flight. The passengers were seated, and the crew was getting ready for take-off. But while the plane was still on the ground, the woman started acting erratically. She attacked the crew and some passengers while being in a drunken state. She demanded more alcohol and caused a scare for others.
The woman started fighting with other passengers, and the crew failed to resolve the problem. The captain had to come out and tried to intervene and get her to stop fighting. A passenger who tried to calm her down became the subject of the drunk woman's admiration as she started flirting with him. She created an extremely uncomfortable atmosphere on the plane, which meant it could not take off until the matter was resolved.
When nothing worked, the captain called security officials on board the flight. They removed her and took the woman with them. Airline staff still needed to remove her luggage before the plane could take off. Searching for her checked-in bags took time, and the entire episode delayed the flight by over two hours.
Unruly passengers on planes
Passengers behaving on the airplane's is nothing new. There have been several cases of people acting strangely on planes. One woman removed all her clothes and started walking up and down the aisle, demanding to be removed. Then there was another woman who grabbed a female passenger's hair and tugged them. She called her ugly and got abusive. The woman had to be zip-tied and taken away by the police.