/Drunk woman attacks crew, then flirts with passenger who tried to calm her down

A Dubai–Moscow flight witnessed chaos even before it could take off, as a drunk female passenger got aggressive and later started flirting with a man. The woman boarded a Flydubai flight from Dubai to Moscow and demanded alcohol. She was already intoxicated when she got on the flight. The passengers were seated, and the crew was getting ready for take-off. But while the plane was still on the ground, the woman started acting erratically. She attacked the crew and some passengers while being in a drunken state. She demanded more alcohol and caused a scare for others.

The woman started fighting with other passengers, and the crew failed to resolve the problem. The captain had to come out and tried to intervene and get her to stop fighting. A passenger who tried to calm her down became the subject of the drunk woman's admiration as she started flirting with him. She created an extremely uncomfortable atmosphere on the plane, which meant it could not take off until the matter was resolved.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

When nothing worked, the captain called security officials on board the flight. They removed her and took the woman with them. Airline staff still needed to remove her luggage before the plane could take off. Searching for her checked-in bags took time, and the entire episode delayed the flight by over two hours. Also Read: Man sneaks his wife into Business Class for sleep time, leaving flight attendant stumped

Unruly passengers on planes