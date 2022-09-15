Dramatic scenes as guard next to Queen Elizabeth II's coffin faints: Video

One of the royal guards, who was holding vigil beside Britain's Queen Elizabeth II's coffin lying in state at Westminster Hall, collapsed. The video of the same went viral on social media platforms.

The guard was standing at the foot of the late monarch's casket when he fell on the floor. It appeared that he fainted.

The television broadcast was stopped immediately after that. Three other guards came to his rescue and helped him get emergency aid.

BBC suspends live footage of the Queen's lying in state, after guard faints. #QueenElizabethII

The United Kingdom is mourning and saying goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving British monarch, who passed away last week at the age of 96.

People from all walks of life queued to file past Queen's coffin on Thursday. Some waited for hours in line overnight. The scenes were overwhelming as by mid-morning, the queue stretched about three miles along the south bank of the River Thames, crossing Lambeth Bridge as it neared Westminster Hall.

Political leaders and heads of state including US President Joe Biden will arrive in London as preparations build for the state funeral of the Queen, which is scheduled to take place on September 19.

Millions are expected to watch when Queen's coffin will be taken in procession to Westminster Abbey for a state funeral. After that, the coffin is taken to Windsor, for a televised committal service at St George's Chapel, with a private interment planned for later in the evening.

The queen will be interred at the King George VI memorial chapel, alongside her husband, Prince Philip, the ashes of her sister Princess Margaret, their mother, also called Elizabeth, and father, George VI.

Palace officials said Thursday that King Charles III will hold a vigil at the coffin of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, with his three siblings at 1830 GMT on Friday.

The so-called "Vigil of the Princes" comes before the state funeral for Britain's longest-serving monarch on Monday, after which she will be interred in a private ceremony at Windsor Castle at 1830 GMT.

