Six countries not invited for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral - See complete list

Queen Elizabeth, the longest ruling monarch in British history, passed away on September 8 at the age of 96. She will be laid to rest at Westminster Abbey on September 19 and the funeral will be attended by major leaders from all around the world. It will also be the first state funeral in the United Kingdom since the death of Prime Minister Winston Churchill back in 1965.

While the invitations have been sent to all world leaders, six countries were excluded from the list.

Also read | LIVE | French President Macron to attend Queen Elizabeth II's funeral

The New York Times reported on Thursday that Russia, Belarus, Myanmar, Venezuela, Syria and Afghanistan will not be receiving any invitation to the royal funeral. The step was taken considering the current political climate and the relationship that UK shares with these nations.

The United Kingdom, along with other western countries, have criticised Russia for their ongoing invasion of Ukraine and it came as no surprise that President Vladimir Putin did not receive an invite to the funeral. Belarus was also excluded from the guest list considering their alliance with Russia.

When it comes to Syria and Venezuela, the UK has no diplomatic relationship with both these nations while Afghanistan and Syria were excluded after considering current political situations.

Also read | Russian President Putin survives assassination attempt: Report

Three countries – North Korea, Nicaragua and Iran – were sent invitations but only on the ambassadorial level. It means that the head of the states were not invited.

Several world leaders have already confirmed their attendance at the royal funeral with United States President Joe Biden, Canada’s Justin Trudeau and France’s Emmanuel Macron all travelling to the UK.