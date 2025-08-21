/Do you know all US presidents are relatives? The theory of their ancestor will shock you

What if you find out that all the presidents in the history of America have been one or the other way related? Yes, that's right. All the US presidents to date, except Martin Van Buren, have the same ancestors and are cousins or distantly related. The majority of the American presidents' ancestors were from Britain. It was primarily due to the origins as a group of former English colonies.

Let's understand this in detail - taking some of the presidents on the list.



George Washington

The great-grandfather of George Washington was from Hertfordshire, England. He travelled and settled in the Colony of Virginia in 1657. A majority - or even all of the ancestors of George Washington - were originally from England.

Abraham Lincoln

Probably one of America's most famous presidents, Abraham Lincoln, was of English descent. His ancestor, Samuel Lincoln, emigrated from Norfolk to Massachusetts in 1638.

Franklin D Roosevelt

Franklin D Roosevelt was born in New York and was distantly related to the 26th president, Theodore Roosevelt. His parents were sixth cousins. His wife, Eleanor, was his fifth cousin.

John F Kennedy

F Kennedy had Irish roots, and it is widely known. All of his great-grandparents were Irish immigrants who made new lives in Massachusetts, and he was America's first Irish-Catholic president.

Barack Obama

America’s first black president, Barack Obama, was born in Hawaii. His family roots were spread from Kenya to Ireland. His DNA makeup also includes English, Scots-Irish, Welsh, German, and Swiss ancestral lines.

Joe Biden

Apart from a well-known Irish family connection, Joe Biden has a mix of ancestors. His mother was English and his father was French.