/Divers searching for couple that went missing in 1970 stumble upon 97 cars in Chicago River

A cold case in the US that dates back more than 50 years has led to a shocking discovery in the Chicago River. The police stumbled upon 97 cars in the river while searching for only one linked to a missing case. Edward and Stephania Andrew vanished on May 15, 1970, after leaving a cocktail party at the Sheraton Hotel in downtown Chicago. WGN9 reported that they were driving a 1969 Oldsmobile, but never reached home. A missing case was filed next Monday, but the case has remained unsolved. Police have been trying to search for the couple ever since, but have not tasted any success. Every now and then, they open the files again and start looking for any clues about the couple. Last week, they renewed the missions and got the Chaos Divers dive team to plunge into the Chicago River in hopes of recovering the wreckage of the couple's Oldsmobile.

However, they were not prepared for what they found. Instead of the one car they were looking for, a whopping 97 cars were seen at the bottom of the river. The divers team often assist the Chicago police with new and cold cases where they need to look for clues in waterways. The divers this time were basically helping the officials with 10 local cold cases. Jacob Grubbs, founder & owner of Chaos Divers, told Fox Chicago that 97 vehicles were found between Cicero Avenue and Diversey Parkway in the Chicago River. "It's not uncommon for us to find vehicles, heck, that's what we do."

97 cars sitting in piles