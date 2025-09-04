/'Astronaut' man tells lover he is 'under attack on spaceship', dupes her of 1 million yen

A scammer duped a Japanese woman out of 1 million yen ($6,716) after telling her that he was an astronaut and "under attack on a spaceship." He asked her to transfer some money for oxygen, and she sent it to him. The shocking incident saw the man first luring the woman into a romantic relationship and then cheating her out of several thousand dollars. According to a report in The Mirror, the man met the woman through social media in July. The police said the duo entered a relationship and started talking. She is a resident of Hokkaido, and started having regular conversations with him. One day, the man struck and made a weird move. He told her that he was "in space on a spaceship right now" and "under attack". The fraudster told her that she needed oxygen and asked her to send money for it.