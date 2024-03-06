Did Indian university forget to conduct exam after issuing date sheet and admit card?

A university in India apparently forgot to conduct an examination for a subject even after releasing the timetable and issuing an admit card for the paper which was scheduled on Tuesday (Mar 5).

Local reports have mentioned that when Master of Science (MSc) students of a university in Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh state reached out to the officials of Rani Durgavati University, they were told that the exam would not be held.

The officials reportedly said that the university was not prepared.

Meanwhile, India-based news agency PTI reported that nine students of the post-graduate computer science course at the university could not take the exam, with officials saying it was rescheduled due to an error in the question paper.

The National Student Union of India (NSUI) claimed students were informed about the rescheduling when they reached their centre for the exam on Tuesday.

The government university's registrar, Deepesh Mishra, told PTI that nine students of the first semester of MSc Computer Science could not take the exam on Tuesday due to an error in the question paper of 'Computer Organisation and Assembly Language' subject.

He said that after a complaint was received from the students, an explanation was sought from the examination department's official concerned. He added that there was some error in the question paper, therefore it was not given to the students.

Mishra further added that the examination for the subject will now be held on March 15 while the exams of other subjects will be held as per the schedule.

Meanwhile, Sachin Rajak, district president of the NSUI, the students' wing of the Congress, claimed that when the students reached the examination centre, the authorities told them the exam was rescheduled.

Blaming the university officials for this, he said some of the students came from neighbouring districts including Narsinghpur and Katni to appear for the exam.

The NSUI members met the university officials in this connection on Tuesday.