India's top court bans tiger safari in core zones of Uttarakhand's Jim Corbett National Park

India's top court made a ruling on Wednesday (March 6), placing a ban on tiger safaris within the core areas of Uttarakhand's Jim Corbett National Park. The ban stipulates that tiger safaris will now only be permitted in the peripheral and buffer zones surrounding the national park. This decision came in response to concerns over the conservation of wildlife within the park.

Furthermore, the apex court took a strong stance against former Uttarakhand Forest Minister Harak Singh Rawat and the then divisional forest officer Kishan Chand for their involvement in illegal construction and the felling of trees within the Corbett Tiger Reserve.

The court condemned their actions, accusing them of disregarding the law and exploiting natural resources for commercial purposes under the guise of promoting tourism.

In its scathing remarks, the bench, led by Justice B R Gavai, criticised Rawat and Chand for their blatant disregard of the public trust doctrine. The court highlighted how bureaucrats and politicians had disregarded legal norms and engaged in activities detrimental to wildlife conservation.

In response to these developments, the court directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to furnish a status report within three months. Additionally, it established a committee tasked with assessing whether tiger safaris could be permitted in buffer or fringe areas surrounding national parks across the country.

The Enforcement Directorate had previously conducted raids on the residences of Rawat and Chand regarding allegations of illegal construction activities within the tiger reserve.

Human-tiger tussle at Jim Corbett National Park

A video capturing a terrifying encounter between a tiger and a group of tourists on a jungle safari went viral on social media in 2023. The tourists, travelling in a four-wheeler jeep, were suddenly confronted by an angry tiger while taking photos and admiring its beauty. One of the tourists recorded the encounter firsthand, and the video gained widespread attention online.

The tiger eventually retreated into the jungle without causing any injuries.

Also watch | Uttarakhand: Driver accused of provoking a tiger in Jim Corbett National Park The video elicited mixed reactions, with some viewers criticising it as intrusive and oppressive. However, others speculated that the tiger may have been acting in self-defence, invoking comparisons to human rights. One viewer described the encounter as a "heart attack moment."