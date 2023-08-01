Did Apple tweak its rule to allow Twitter's rebranding to X on App Store?

Over a week after Elon Musk-owned Twitter rebranded itself to X, the social media platform has finally been listed on the IOS App Store with its rechristened name. Apple, which prohibited single-character app names within the App Store, seemingly tweaked the rule to accommodate Twitter's new avatar.

After Musk announced the rebranding, a number of users pointed out that while the Android apps quickly reflected the 'X' name, iOS still showed the old 'Twitter' name. Some speculated at the time that Twitter and Apple may spar over the rule. However, it appears that both parties have found a solution and rather amicably at it.

Notably, X also changed its App Store tagline from “Let’s talk.” to “Blaze Your Glory!!”. Musk himself posted a tweet with the said tagline without any context.

According to a TechCrunch report, another app named X, which was using an invisible character in its name to get around Apple’s character limits renamed itself to avoid any contest with the social media app.

"We are not affiliated with Twitter/X and will soon give our app a new name," read the app's description on App Store.

The app developers said they changed the name voluntarily and that neither Twitter/X nor Apple had reached out to them.

Rebranding, not renaming: Musk

Last month, Musk, surprising almost everyone, announced the decision to rebrand Twitter as 'X' and strip the social media platform of its iconic blue-bird logo. After a user wrote about the companies that had changed their name over the years, Musk responded and cleared it was not 'simply' a renaming process.

In a post on X, Musk said acquiring Twitter was to ensure freedom of speech as well as "act as an accelerant for X - the everything app."

"This is not simply a company renaming itself, but doing the same thing," Musk wrote, adding that Twitter had served its purpose and that it had evolved past its name.

In April this year, a filing in a federal court case in California also revealed Twitter had been renamed to X Corp. In the same month, Musk tweeted only the letter ‘X’ to his millions of followers.

The X connection to Musk’s first venture

For long, Musk had been obsessed with the letter 'X'. The rebranding of Twitter to X is the culmination of a long-term desire of the billionaire. In 1999, Musk named his first venture X.com—an online banking and financial services platform. A year later, he was forced to step down as the CEO of that firm.

However, Musk persevered and 24 years later, he has the opportunity to use Twitter's existing mass user base to catapult his 'everything app' idea.

(With inputs from agencies)