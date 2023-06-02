Delhi Police’s ‘purrfect’ reply to Elon Musk’s tweet leaves internet in splits

The official Twitter handle of Delhi Police often remains in news because of their witty posts and interactions. Delhi Police uses the social media platform in a clever way to spread messages on public safety, traffic rules and other issues. The police department has once again caught the imagination of Twitter users with their “purrfect” response to a tweet from billionaire Elon Musk.

It all started when the Tesla chief executive shared an adorable exchange that he had with his three-year-old son, X AE A-XII. Musk tweeted that his son had asked him “if there are police cats, since there are police dogs." Lil X just asked if there are police cats, since there are police dogs 😂 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 1, 2023 ×

The Delhi Police were quick to notice Musk’s tweet and had an amusing reply ready. They wrote, "Hi @elonmusk, please tell Lil X that there are no police cats because they might get booked for feline-y and 'purr'petration." Hi @elonmusk, please tell Lil X that there are no police cats because they might get booked for feline-y and 'purr'petration. https://t.co/W8CMMvYi9I — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) June 2, 2023 ×

Twitter users have liked Delhi Police’s funny response and have dropped hilarious replies under the tweet. One user wondered if Delhi Police would acquire Tesla vehicles. 🤣



Teslas for Delhi Police? :) — Amit Paranjape (@aparanjape) June 2, 2023 ×

Another tweeted, “Oh boy, Delhi police with Global meme standards.” Oh boy, Delhi police with Global meme standards 😎 — Vipul CypherPunk (@vipul19) June 2, 2023 ×

“In fact, police ats do exist. They are usually, under the covers,” read a comment. Infact, Police Cats do exist. They are usually, under the covers! — Lord Leopard (Lutyens' Wale) نئی دہلی (@Leopard212) June 2, 2023 ×

Last month, Elon Musk shared an adorable tweet on the occasion of his son’s birthday. Musk boss wished his son on May 4, which was also Star Wars Day, with a special post. Musk wrote, “May the 4th be with you,” quoting a famous dialogue used by Star Wars fans. May the 4th be with you ❤️ pic.twitter.com/jicWCJohs5 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 4, 2023 ×

Elon Musk dated Canadian singer Grimes for more than three years. The couple welcomed X AE A-XII in May 2020. They also became parents to a daughter via surrogacy in March 2022. Later, the couple broke up. Grimes revealed it on Twitter. She wrote, “Me and E have broken up again since the writing of this article haha, but he’s my best friend and the love of my life, and my life and art are forever dedicated to The Mission now, I think Devin wrote that part of the story really well.” Me and E have broken up *again* since the writing of this article haha, but he’s my best friend and the love of my life, and my life and art are forever dedicated to The Mission now, I think Devin wrote that part of the story rly well. Sique - peace out — 𝔊𝔯𝔦𝔪𝔢𝔰 (@Grimezsz) March 10, 2022 ×