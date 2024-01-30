Delhi: Police bust gang of thieves posing as deaf, mute and stealing from vulnerable houses

Delhi police have busted a gang of thieves who would masquerade as deaf and mute orphans and steal valuables from vulnerable houses. The matter came to light after 19-year-old Venkatesh was arrested by police in a burglary case. On January 16, some unknown people entered a house in the Jungpura area of Nizamuddin and stole two Apple MacBooks, a Bose portable speaker and several other miscellaneous items.

The victim, a lawyer, subsequently filed a case with police under sections 380 (committing theft in any building) and 454 (lurking, house-trespass or house-breaking in order to commit an offence punishable with imprisonment).

Then, a team of police officers led by sub-inspectors Akash Tomar and Jitendra was formed to pursue the case. After investigating local CCTV footage, they managed to apprehend Venkatesh from Sarai Kale Khan in southeast Delhi. As per media reports, the items stolen in the January 16 burglary case were recovered from his residence, along with other items pertaining to several other cases.

Modus operandi

Venkatesh told investigating officers that he and his associates would carry printed pamphlets implying that they are deaf and mute, and would seek financial assistance from unsuspecting people.

They would also target vulnerable houses while roaming in localities early Morning. “During the morning time, the residents usually remain busy in their work and often lower their guards about unknown people at the door,” an officer was quoted as saying by media reports.

Venkatesh’s arrest helped police solve five separate cases of burglary, including one in Hazrat Nizamuddin, one in South Campus, one each in Lajpat Nagar and Rajinder Nagar, and one case in Noida.

The police of other districts have been informed about the gang and their modus operandi, the officer added.