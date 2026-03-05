/Declared dead, child comes back to life 5 hours later — 'Absolutely a miracle'

In what is being described as a "miracle", a child declared dead after drowning in a pool in Arizona came back to life five hours later. Physicians were shocked when they started showing signs of life long after being pronounced dead. The incident happened on February 8 when the child drowned in a backyard pool in Gilbert, Arizona. The Gilbert Police Department (GPD) received a call about the drowning at 5:35 pm local time, KGW 8 reported. Emergency responders gave the child CPR, and soon rushed him to the hospital, where they was declared dead at 6:20 pm. However, the GPD was told nearly five hours later, at around 11:30 pm, that the child was showing signs of life. They were flown to another hospital and are undergoing treatment, and showing positive signs.

Doctors call for caution when declaring a child dead

The incident has left everyone in shock, with experts calling it a miracle and something they have never seen happen before. Emergency medicine physician Dr Frank LoVecchio told AZFamily that the case highlights the need for the healthcare workers to be "overly sensitive" when declaring a child dead. "You want to be absolutely sure — make sure the temperature was adequate, that there is no heartbeat, no movement, no blood pressure,” he said. The doctor believes the reason why no pulse could be detected possibly lies in the fact that they were very cold at the time, making it faint and hard to find. LoVecchio said that this particular case is “absolutely a miracle,” but “somewhat hard to believe,” adding that "something’s missing from the story."