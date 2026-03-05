Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Trending
  • /Declared dead, child comes back to life 5 hours later — 'Absolutely a miracle'

Declared dead, child comes back to life 5 hours later — 'Absolutely a miracle'

Anamica Singh
Edited By Anamica Singh
Published: Mar 05, 2026, 12:53 IST | Updated: Mar 05, 2026, 12:53 IST
Declared dead, child comes back to life 5 hours later — 'Absolutely a miracle'

Representative image Photograph: (Unsplash)

Story highlights

After drowning in a pool, the child was declared dead nearly an hour later. But things took a turn hours later when the child returned to life, shocking the doctors. The case is being investigated, and experts have called for caution while declaring a child dead.

In what is being described as a "miracle", a child declared dead after drowning in a pool in Arizona came back to life five hours later. Physicians were shocked when they started showing signs of life long after being pronounced dead. The incident happened on February 8 when the child drowned in a backyard pool in Gilbert, Arizona. The Gilbert Police Department (GPD) received a call about the drowning at 5:35 pm local time, KGW 8 reported. Emergency responders gave the child CPR, and soon rushed him to the hospital, where they was declared dead at 6:20 pm. However, the GPD was told nearly five hours later, at around 11:30 pm, that the child was showing signs of life. They were flown to another hospital and are undergoing treatment, and showing positive signs.

Doctors call for caution when declaring a child dead

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The incident has left everyone in shock, with experts calling it a miracle and something they have never seen happen before. Emergency medicine physician Dr Frank LoVecchio told AZFamily that the case highlights the need for the healthcare workers to be "overly sensitive" when declaring a child dead. "You want to be absolutely sure — make sure the temperature was adequate, that there is no heartbeat, no movement, no blood pressure,” he said. The doctor believes the reason why no pulse could be detected possibly lies in the fact that they were very cold at the time, making it faint and hard to find. LoVecchio said that this particular case is “absolutely a miracle,” but “somewhat hard to believe,” adding that "something’s missing from the story."

"Maybe — never say never in medicine, never say never and never say always, right?" he said. It is not known whether the child was shifted to the morgue, where they showed signs of life at 11:30 pm, or if the GPD was informed about it at this time. An investigation into the matter has been initiated, while the child's identity has not been released.

Trending Stories

About the Author

Anamica Singh

Anamica Singh

Share on twitter

Anamica Singh

Anamica Singh holds expertise in news, trending and science articles. She has been working at WION as a Senior News Editor since 2022. Over this period, Anamica has written world n...Read More

Trending Topics