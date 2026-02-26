/Scary patent on controlling human mind through TV and computer screens revealed

A patent on a technology meant to control people's minds through televisions and computers has resurfaced on social media. Originally filed in 2001, it talks about an invention that could take over the sensory system of the human body when they spend time on screens. It is a US patent titled "Nervous System Manipulation by Electromagnetic Fields from Monitors", Daily Mail reported. It describes a technique that could influence a person's body and mind using invisible electromagnetic (EM) fields originating from computer monitors or old-style TV tubes called CRT monitors. The patent states that using very weak electromagnetic fields pulsing at certain slow frequencies, measurable physiological effects can be produced in humans. The skin can be stimulated to trigger an interaction with the body’s sensory systems. This theoretically means that the technology could be used to control a person's nervous system using pulsed electromagnetic fields from a screen.

These pulses would be too faint for human eyes to notice and could be added directly to the content being transmitted or to the signal. Hendricus G. Loos, the person who created the patent, once worked for NASA. He apparently also believes that the signals could control human autonomic functions, such as heart rate or digestion. The main point was to have the screen pulse or flicker at low frequencies between 0.1 and 15 Hertz. The 2001 patent has been viewed over 200,000 times since Monday and has created panic. The patent expired in 2021, which means anyone is free to use the technology now. Panicked netizens are now discussing how the television has been used for decades to influence humans. "It's no longer a conspiracy theory... Your television is a brainwashing tool used to manipulate you," a person who found the patent wrote on Instagram. The patent was classified under "magnetotherapy," where all devices that use magnetic fields for health effects are placed.

Experts say that it was mostly only possible with old-style monitors that naturally give off electromagnetic fields while displaying images. Researchers for PQAI, an organisation that provides AI tools for discovery and understanding patents, analysed the invention. They say modern LED screens emit much weaker fields, so it might not be feasible today, the Daily Mail reported. Loos passed away in 2017, according to the Orange County Register, and had filed similar patents linked to magnetic fields and the nervous system.