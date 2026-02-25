/This optical illusion of a male body part has stumped everyone, and the trickery doesn't end

A new optical illusion is doing the rounds on the internet, leaving netizens stumped. The photo is of a man, and people are having a hard time figuring out what they are seeing. It is a close-up of some body part and shows a black leather jewellery around the body part. The other two colours visible in the photo are beige and white. Take a look at the photo above and see if you can tell which body part it is. The image was first shared on 22 February by user @doxie_gay, and was later shared by other X handles, such as @ilyasroza. Netizens have been left stumped by the photo. They have been gazing at the strange images, trying to tell what it is. A user said, "Thought this was a scarily skinny and hairy neck," which is what it looks like at first glance. There is even a pointy thing that appears to be Adam's apple, a protrusion found on men's necks. But it can't be it, since that would be extremely creepy. Others admitted they cannot tell what it is. So, can you tell what it is a photo of?