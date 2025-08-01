/Audrey Crews becomes first paralysed woman to control computer with her mind, check how Musk's Neuralink helped her

In July 2025, Elon Musk’s company Neuralink, which works on connecting the brain to computers has announced a major achievement. For the first time, they successfully performed two brain implant surgeries on a single day and both the patients are now recovering well. “We successfully completed both P8 and P9 this weekend, our first time performing two surgeries in one day,” Neuralink wrote in its post on X (formerly Twitter). One of the Neuralink patients, Audrey Crews, shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) showing her laptop screen with her name written on it.

What made this moment so special and rare is that she didn’t use her hands but yet she typed it using only her thoughts. In her post, she wrote, “I tried writing my name for the first time in 20 years. I'm working on it. Lol.”

The post quickly gained attention on all over the social media, getting over two million views. Many people shared it on their X timelines and praised the breakthrough. Even Tesla CEO and founder of the brain-chip company, Elon Musk responded to this news.

"She is controlling her computer just by thinking," Elon Musk, wrote on X. "Most people don't realise this is possible."

Who is Audrey Crews?

Audrey Crews is known as "P9" in Neuralink’s trial and she recently became the first woman to receive a brain chip from Neuralink. Crews has been paralysed for last 20 years. She explained on her 'X' post that the chip, known as a brain-computer interface (BCI) allows her to control her computer just by thinking and in the future, she hopes to use it to control more devices.

Sharing her story on X, she said, “I had surgery last week and everything is going amazing. It was brain surgery, they drilled a hole in my skull and placed 128 threads into my motor cortex. The chip is about the size of a quarter.”

“The BCI lets me control my computer using my mind. I'll be able to control more electronic devices in the near future. I also want to clarify this implant will not allow me to walk again or regain movement. Its strictly for telepathy only. We are still in Miami but I'll be home soon and we'll post more vids explaining the proses in more detail. I am the first women in the world to do this." she added.

How does the Neuralink implant work?

Neuralink, started in 2016 is a developing implantable brain–computer interfaces called BCIs. The main device, known as “The Link” or “N1 Implant" is placed inside the human skull. From there, these soft threads go into specific parts of the brain and mainly the motor cortex and it helps to control movement.

These threads have electrodes that pick up brain signals and when someone thinks about doing something like moving a cursor, their brain makes special electrical patterns. The implant catches these signals and sends them wirelessly to an outside device, just like a computer.