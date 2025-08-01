/Elon Musk’s Neuralink to test brain chip for paralysis patients in the UK

Neuralink to study mind-controlled tech in UK patients with paralysis, Neuralink to test chip implants in the brain in the UK for people who are suffering from paralysis

Elon Musk’s Neuralink Neuralink has announced a clinical study in the United Kingdom to test how brain implants can help people with severe paralysis. In post on X Neuralink said it will work with University College London Hospitals (UCLH) and Newcastle Hospitals for the trial.



Neuralink said the study will include patients who are paralysed due to spinal cord injuries or a nervous system condition known as Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS).



What will the study test?

Neuralink’s brain chip is designed to allow users to control digital and physical devices just by thinking. The goal is to improve independence for people who cannot move their bodies due to neurological disorders.

As of now, as per Neuralink, five people with severe paralysis are already using the chip to operate devices with their thoughts. The UK study will help the company learn more about how safe and effective the technology is in a clinical setting.

Safety clearance and funding

Neuralink started human trials earlier in 2024 after receiving approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The FDA had earlier rejected the company’s application in 2022, citing safety concerns, but allowed its testing after few revisions were made by Neuralink.

In its latest funding round last month, Neuralink raised $650 million. Since its launch in 2016, the company has raised around $1.3 billion and now it is valued at about $9 billion, according to PitchBook data.

Why this trial matters

This trial shows Neuralink’s first public clinical study outside the United States. Working with trusted UK hospitals like UCLH and Newcastle will give the project scientific and ethical oversight. The study could help shape how brain-computer interface (BCI) technology is used in healthcare.

Brain implants like Neuralink’s chips are part of a wider trend in neurotechnology.



The results of this trial could be very important and revolutionary for the future of treatment options for people with limited mobility and blind.

As trials progress, doctors, patients and regulators will watch closely to see how well the chip works and whether it can safely offer real-life benefits to those who need it most.