No brain, no problem: Starfish use chemical ‘Mind Control’ to launch underwater raids

In a mind-breaking record breakthrough, researchers have discovered that the sea star – the infamous crown of thorns starfish, the notorious brainless coral predator is not a mindless creature as once perceived in marine biology. These starfish coordinate their behaviour using signals to form a collective consciousness that helps them move and act together. This means the creature with no brain and blood uses chemical mind control to move and hunt in sync.

The study reveals that starfish use their spines as both sensors and secretors. These spines release unique proteins known as COTSPs (Crown-of-Thorns Starfish-Secreted Proteins) which disperse in the water and influence the behaviour of nearby starfish. These proteins disperse in water and influence the behaviour of nearby starfish.

These starfish might come across as harmless creatures, but they are incredibly destructive predator which organises and devours acres of coral reefs in just months. The protein is not a result of any immune or stress response, nor was it a result of any other physical action like skin shedding. It is a mystery what messages they carry, but the result is a coordinated, almost military-style march toward coral colonies.

Scientists put them in lab tanks and watched them as starfish suddenly oriented themselves, moved together, and swarmed the signal source like zombie soldiers under one command.