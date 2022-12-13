December 2022 Holidays in India: Check on which dates schools, colleges, banks will remain shut
Story highlights
It's the holiday season again, everyone is getting ready to celebrate Christmas and New Year's Eve in 2022. Check the full list of holidays in December 2022 here.
Getting up in the morning to catch a school bus is a task for children on chilly winter mornings. It's even more difficult during the Christmas season when students are already looking forward to the winter holidays. Apart from the usual weekends, schools and colleges provide students with a winter break that can last up to 10 days, depending on schools and colleges.
Although Christmas falls on Sunday this year, schools will remain closed during the winter vacation. These vacations support students in planning their vacations and spending quality time with their families. Furthermore, in addition to the much-anticipated winter break, December brings five Saturdays and four Sundays.
Check the full list of Saturdays and Sundays in December 2022 here:
Saturdays in December 2022
1st Saturday - December 3, 2022
2nd Saturday - December 10, 2022
3rd Saturday - December 17, 2022
4th Saturday - December 24, 2022 (Christmas eve)
5th Saturday - December 31, 2022
Sundays in December 2022
1st Sunday - December 4, 2022
2nd Sunday - December 11, 2022
3rd Sunday - December 18, 2022
4th Sunday - December 25, 2022 (Christmas)
These breaks also allow students to focus more on their careers, as those in the 12th grade will soon be sitting for board exams and entrance exams. During this time, people make resolutions to start the new year by becoming a better version of themselves and planning their future.
Christmas is the time of year when families get together to celebrate the end of the year. People all over the world gather to celebrate not only the birth of Jesus Christ but also togetherness and love.
Bank holidays in 2022
In India, December 2022 has a number of public holidays and bank holidays. A total of 13 days, including weekends on the second and fourth Saturdays and all Sundays, would see banks across India closed in December. In December 2022, the second and fourth Saturdays are observed as regular bank holidays. The fourth Saturday comes on December 24, whereas the second Saturday is on December 10.
|Date
|Day
|Holiday
|State
|01-Dec-22
|Thursday
|State Inauguration Day/Indigenous Faith Day
|Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh
|03-Dec-22
|Saturday
|World Disabled Day/Feast of St. Francis Xavier
|Tripura & Goa
|05-Dec-22
|Monday
|Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah Jayanti
|Jammu and Kashmir
|10-Dec-22
|Saturday
|Second Saturday
|12-Dec-22
|Monday
|Pa Togan Nengminza Sangma
|Meghalaya
|18-Dec-22
|Sunday
|Death Anniversary of U SoSo Tham/Guru Ghasidas Jayanti
|Meghalaya, Chandigarh
|19-Dec-22
|Monday
|Goa Liberation Day
|Goa
|24-Dec-22
|Saturday
|Christmas Eve
|Mizoram, Meghalaya
|25-Dec-22
|Sunday
|Christmas Day
|All over India
|26-Dec-22
|Monday
|Shaheed Udham Singh Jayanti
|Haryana
|26-Dec-22
|Monday
|Christmas Holiday
|Mizoram, Meghalaya and Telangana
|30-Dec-22
|Friday
|Tamu Losar/U Kiang Nangbah
|Sikkim & Meghalaya
|31-Dec-22
|Saturday
|New Year's Eve
|Manipur
Are these bank holidays countrywide?
No, while some of these holidays are specific to certain states, others apply to the entire nation. In December 2022, there are numerous state-specific regional holidays in addition to Christmas.