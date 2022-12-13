December 2022 Holidays in India: Check on which dates schools, colleges, banks will remain shut

Getting up in the morning to catch a school bus is a task for children on chilly winter mornings. It's even more difficult during the Christmas season when students are already looking forward to the winter holidays. Apart from the usual weekends, schools and colleges provide students with a winter break that can last up to 10 days, depending on schools and colleges.

Although Christmas falls on Sunday this year, schools will remain closed during the winter vacation. These vacations support students in planning their vacations and spending quality time with their families. Furthermore, in addition to the much-anticipated winter break, December brings five Saturdays and four Sundays.

Check the full list of Saturdays and Sundays in December 2022 here:

Saturdays in December 2022

1st Saturday - December 3, 2022

2nd Saturday - December 10, 2022

3rd Saturday - December 17, 2022

4th Saturday - December 24, 2022 (Christmas eve)

5th Saturday - December 31, 2022

Sundays in December 2022

1st Sunday - December 4, 2022

2nd Sunday - December 11, 2022

3rd Sunday - December 18, 2022

4th Sunday - December 25, 2022 (Christmas)

These breaks also allow students to focus more on their careers, as those in the 12th grade will soon be sitting for board exams and entrance exams. During this time, people make resolutions to start the new year by becoming a better version of themselves and planning their future.

Christmas is the time of year when families get together to celebrate the end of the year. People all over the world gather to celebrate not only the birth of Jesus Christ but also togetherness and love.

Bank holidays in 2022

In India, December 2022 has a number of public holidays and bank holidays. A total of 13 days, including weekends on the second and fourth Saturdays and all Sundays, would see banks across India closed in December. In December 2022, the second and fourth Saturdays are observed as regular bank holidays. The fourth Saturday comes on December 24, whereas the second Saturday is on December 10.

Date Day Holiday State 01-Dec-22 Thursday State Inauguration Day/Indigenous Faith Day Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh 03-Dec-22 Saturday World Disabled Day/Feast of St. Francis Xavier Tripura & Goa 05-Dec-22 Monday Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah Jayanti Jammu and Kashmir 10-Dec-22 Saturday Second Saturday 12-Dec-22 Monday Pa Togan Nengminza Sangma Meghalaya 18-Dec-22 Sunday Death Anniversary of U SoSo Tham/Guru Ghasidas Jayanti Meghalaya, Chandigarh 19-Dec-22 Monday Goa Liberation Day Goa 24-Dec-22 Saturday Christmas Eve Mizoram, Meghalaya 25-Dec-22 Sunday Christmas Day All over India 26-Dec-22 Monday Shaheed Udham Singh Jayanti Haryana 26-Dec-22 Monday Christmas Holiday Mizoram, Meghalaya and Telangana 30-Dec-22 Friday Tamu Losar/U Kiang Nangbah Sikkim & Meghalaya 31-Dec-22 Saturday New Year's Eve Manipur

Are these bank holidays countrywide?