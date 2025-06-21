/'I’m too old to rev anything': Fan's surprise encounter with David Beckham has everyone smiling

A group of boys were in for a pleasant surprise when they came across none other than David Beckham parked right in a car next to them. A video of the moment shows them gleeing and ecstatic to see Sir David Beckham driving a car. The football legend can be seen smiling at them, making a memory they will remember for a lifetime. Social media can't get enough of a smiling Beckham, who turned around and made their day.

Tosin Sokoya was out on the roads of London with his friends when he started filming from the car window. His camera caught Beckham in the next car. They could not believe that they were seeing Beckham in the flesh on a London road. Beckham wholeheartedly acknowledges the love and delivers a wide smile. The boys can be heard saying, “No! No, bro, no way — seriously though?!"

The video was shared multiple times and eventually reached Beckham also. He reposted it on Instagram Story and told his fans, "They were like rev your engine bruh. I was like I’m 50 I don’t do that anymore… @tosin_sokoya Good to see you boys."

Tosin's day was made once again when Beckham shared his video, and he made another video in acknowledgement.

Tosin asked Beckham to rev his engine. The 49-year-old football icon laughed and said, "I’m too old to rev anything." The encounter lasted 30 seconds and the cars drove off after the signal changed. “Crazy, what the hell just happened?!” Tosin said.

Social media burst with joy and happiness after witnessing such a raw moment filled with emotions. A user wrote, “This is what social media is exactly about, capturing authentic, real-life moments, not staged, just raw."

Another said, “I was smiling hard throughout the video as if it was me who met him. David is so nice."