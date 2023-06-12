Cyclone Biparjoy Update: IMD issues alert for Saurashtra & Kutch coast of Gujarat as the cyclone intensifies

Cyclone Biparjoy, a severe storm that originated in the Arabian Sea, might intensify further and hit Gujarat's Kutch. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning for Saurashtra and Kutch coasts in Gujarat. On Sunday, the IMD bulletin issued a yellow alert for Gujarat due to Cyclone Biparjoy. Officials at the Deendayal Port Authority in Kandla, Kutch, have started to relocate people from low-lying areas to temporary shelters amid the cyclone alerts. Various regions of Maharashtra, especially Mumbai, witnessed rainfall and strong winds on Sunday night. Meanwhile, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) in Pakistan has also issued an alert as the cyclone might affect the coastal region of Sindh.

Here are the latest updates on Cyclone Biparjoy. Cyclone Biparjoy Latest Updates According to the IMD-issued alert, Cyclone Biparjoy, located over the Arabian Sea, might shift northwards and intensify into a severe cyclonic storm. In the next three to four days, the harsh weather conditions due to Cyclone Biparjoy might increase the wind speed to 160 kilometres per hour. IMD has also advised the fishermen not to venture into the sea. The weather department has also warned the southwestern states of India to stay alert for the next five days.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi might hold a meeting around 1 PM on Monday to review the situation related to Cyclone Biparjoy, as per reports.

Authorities have evacuated people from Saurashtra & Kutch coasts. They have also suspended fishing activities on Gujarat's north and south coasts.

Cyclone Biparjoy, moving in the northeast at 8 km/h over the past six hours, might continue the movement and make landfall in Gujarat. Cyclone Biparjoy has also affected flight operations at the Mumbai airport after the temporary shutdown of the main runway due to the weather conditions. The passengers had to wait for several hours on Sunday night. Maharashtra received moderate rainfall and high tide waves due to Cyclone Biparjoy.

ALSO READ | Will Cyclone Biparjoy affect monsoon 2023? Here's all you need to know Cyclone Biparjoy in Gujarat: What to expect According to IMD's Monday bulletin, Cyclone Biaprjoy will move in the north till 14 June morning. However, it'll change its direction towards Saurashtra and Kutch coasts in Gujarat. Thus, Gujarat might witness an extremely severe storm with gusty winds (150 km/h.) However, Cyclone Biparjoy might lose some strength before making landfall in Gujarat. But according to the Regional Specialised Meteorological Centre, the storm will be powerful enough to damage houses and disrupt railways, powerlines, and signalling systems.

Apart from heavy rainfall prediction in the next five days, IMD has also forecasted a temperature fall of four to six-degree Celsius in Gujarat.

(With inputs from agencies)