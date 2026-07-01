/Could CIA's mind-control program still be active? Officials who investigated MKUltra say it's possible

Two experts said at a congressional hearing on Tuesday (June 30) that the CIA's secret, mind-control human experiments could still be going on. In the 1970s, the MKUltra, a program linked to bioweapons and secret human experiments, was exposed. Led by chemist and spymaster Sidney Gottlieb, the program ran from the 1950s to the 1970s, and involved a total of 149 projects. Americans were drugged so that they would lower their guard, and then they were tortured and brainwashed into confessing things. Two former officials who investigated its actions raised suspicion in front of the House Oversight Committee that the CIA could be carrying out the experiments in secret decades later.

Stephen Kinzer, a senior fellow in International and Public Affairs at Brown University, and investigative journalist Tom O’Neill were present at the hearing. The former raised suspicion that with advancement in technology, covert agencies could be deploying methods that Gottlieb could have never even imagined. "There have been enormous advances in cyber technology, neuroscience, and artificial intelligence," he said.

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Is the CIA still using the mind-controlling technology?

O’Neill added, "I imagine it's being used; I have no evidence it's being used", while talking about the possibility of whether it is still happening today. "I can't imagine that it didn't, though, because the technology they worked to establish over 20-25 years and spent more money than any operation the CIA ever conducted was successful," he said, when asked by the House Oversight Committee if the alleged MKUltra mind control experiments could still be in use to target political figures and turn ordinary people into killers.

Congressman Tim Burchett of Tennessee asked if they think that Thomas Crooks, the man who tried to assassinate Donald Trump, could have been a victim of the brainwashing program. They denied making any claims about the Pennsylvania shooting and the murder of Charlie Kirk at a university.

The testimony further revealed that at least 149 subprojects happened across more than 80 institutions and involved 185 non-government researchers. Patients at hospitals were used as test subjects following funding by the CIA. Research facilities also received money to carry out the experiments.

CIA hid some tech, former officials claimed



O’Neill admitted that the CIA hid some technology even from them. They "developed means that we've never been told about many, many years ago, and I imagine they've evolved to be much more effective now."

Burchett has previously claimed with evidence that radio waves and computer programs are still being used to control people's minds. He had alleged that Crooks was "programmed" to send a warning that the so-called "deep state" was targeting Trump and his supporters.