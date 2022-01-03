'Consider carpooling': French car ads to contain messages fostering less-polluting alternatives

In a bid to spread awareness and cut down CO2 emissions, car advertisements in France will include messages encouraging people to consider less-polluting travel alternatives. After COP26, many countries are trying to cut down their CO2 emissions. This was recently confirmed in the government's official journal.

The messages say that the drivers should adopt more environmentally responsible options whenever possible. There will be three options that will be given: "Consider carpooling," "For day-to-day use, take public transportation," or "For short trips, opt for walking or cycling."

It will also include the hashtag "#SeDeplacerMoinsPolluer", which means move and pollute less.

Lionel French Keogh, the head of Hyundai France, while speaking to AFP said, "It means that overall, we have to find alternatives to the automobile. It's the first time we've had such a direct message from the government. We are going to adapt -- moving toward zero-emission vehicles is the course of history. But there is an irony: they make no distinction between the type of motorisation. It's a bit counterproductive to the government's aim of promoting electric vehicles."

The ads will also include a vehicle's CO2 emission class. This is a new ranking system that informs the consumers about the environmental impact.

Volkswagen, the third-biggest car seller in France said, "We will comply with the legislation and analyse how best to comply with our advertising agency."

(With inputs from agencies)