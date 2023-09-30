Climbing 50 stairs a day helps keep doctors away: Study

Climbing 50 stairs a day can help keep doctors away, a new study has revealed. According to research published in the journal Atherosclerosis, ascending more than five flights of stairs (50 steps) every day can reduce the risk of heart-related diseases by 20 per cent.

The ailments include coronary artery disease or stroke.

“Short bursts of high-intensity stair climbing are a time-efficient way to improve cardiorespiratory fitness,” study co-author Dr Lu Qi, a professor at the Tulane University School of Public Health and Tropical Medicine, said in a news release.

“These findings highlight the potential advantages of stair climbing as a primary preventive measure” for cardiovascular disease, Qi added.

Data analysed for 12.5 years

In order to assess the advantages of stair climbing, Qi and his team conducted an analysis of data sourced from the UK Biobank, a vast repository of health and lifestyle details collected from over 458,000 adults.

The research evaluated individuals' susceptibility to cardiovascular disease by considering factors such as family history, established risk factors, lifestyle choices, and the frequency of stair climbing. These researchers tracked the participants' progress for an average of 12.5 years.

The findings indicated that individuals who regularly ascended 50 steps per day experienced a nearly 20 per cent reduction in their risk of heart disease.

Furthermore, since staircases are readily available in most urban areas, the authors suggested that stair climbing could serve as a cost-effective and easily accessible means of lowering the risk of heart disease.

Climbing stairs better than walking on flat surface

According to experts, climbing stairs is way better than walking on flat surface as far as physical exercise is concerned.

Dr Nicolas Berger, a senior lecturer in sport and exercise at England’s Teesside University, was quoted as saying by the Independent that climbing on staircases “requires the use of more muscles as well as some balance and gross motor skills.”

“These short, intermittent bursts of activity have large benefits in terms of reducing the risk of cardiovascular disease. They can significantly increase your heart rate and oxygen uptake and cause positive adaptations in the body,” Dr Berger adds.