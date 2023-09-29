World Heart Day 2023: Common myths and facts about heart health

Heart health is a topic of paramount importance, as it affects our overall well-being and quality of life. Yet, amidst the wealth of information available, several myths persist, clouding our understanding of heart health. Let's debunk these myths and shed light on some facts to help you prioritise your heart health.

Myth: Cardiac arrest and heart attack mean the same thing

Fact: A heart attack is not the same as a cardiac arrest. A heart attack occurs when a coronary artery becomes blocked, hindering blood supply to the heart muscle. On the other hand, cardiac arrest is when the heart stops pumping blood, causing the person to lose consciousness and stop breathing. While many cardiac arrests result from heart attacks, they are distinct emergencies. In either case, immediate action is crucial. "Administer CPR for cardiac arrest and seek prompt medical help for a heart attack," says Dr Rajesh Thachathodiyl, Senior Interventional Cardiologist and Professor & Head of Adult Cardiology at Amrita Hospital, Kochi.

Myth: Higher blood pressure is normal with age

Fact: While blood pressure can rise with age due to stiffening arteries, it is not a natural or healthy process. Elevated blood pressure strains the heart and damages arteries, increasing the risk of heart attacks and strokes. "Regular monitoring and consultation with your healthcare provider are essential to addressing high blood pressure, which should ideally be below 140/90 mm Hg," says the medical expert.

Myth: Quitting smoking offers no heart health benefits

Fact: Quitting smoking at any age yields immediate benefits for heart health. "Within a year of quitting, your heart attack risk decreases by 50 per cent, and after a decade, it approaches that of a non-smoker. Seek support and use stop-smoking aids if needed to kick the habit," says Dr Rajesh.

Myth: Heart disease primarily affects men

Fact: Contrary to popular belief, heart disease is a significant threat to women, claiming more lives than all forms of cancer combined. Women of all ages should prioritise heart health, as factors like birth control, smoking, and genetic predisposition can contribute to the risk.

Myth: Heart disease only affects older adults

Fact: Heart disease doesn't discriminate by age. Younger individuals can also develop heart issues, especially if they have risk factors like smoking, high cholesterol, or a sedentary lifestyle. Several experts suggest that regular health check-ups and early prevention are vital to dodging deadly heart diseases.

Myth: A small heart attack is insignificant

Fact: Even a minor heart attack is a red flag. Take it as a warning sign to address risk factors like weight, cholesterol, blood pressure, and lifestyle choices to reduce the chances of a more severe event.

Myth: Angioplasty or bypass surgery completely fixes your heart

Fact: While these procedures alleviate symptoms and improve quality of life, they do not cure the underlying atherosclerosis. Long-term success depends on addressing the root causes, such as high cholesterol, high blood pressure, a poor diet, smoking, and physical inactivity.

Myth: Asymptomatic means no heart issues

Fact: Many heart disease cases, especially in women, are asymptomatic or present atypical symptoms. Shortness of breath, nausea, back or jaw pain, dizziness, and extreme fatigue can be subtle warning signs. Regular check-ups are crucial for timely detection.

Myth: Vitamins and supplements prevent heart disease

Fact: While vitamins like E, C, and beta-carotene have antioxidant properties, their benefits in reducing heart disease risk remain inconclusive. The body absorbs these nutrients more effectively through a diverse, nutritious diet rather than supplements. Focus on a colourful, balanced diet for the best results.

"By embracing a heart-healthy diet and an active lifestyle, we take control of our cardiovascular destiny, reducing the risk of heart disease, heart attacks, and strokes. Remember, small changes can bring big benefits later in life. So, let's prioritise our heart health, making each meal and every workout a step towards a longer, healthier, and happier life. Your heart will thank you for it," concludes Dr Rajesh.

Disclaimer: Please note that the information provided on this website is for informational purposes only and is not intended as a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition. The content provided on this website should not be used to diagnose or treat any health problem or disease. If you have or suspect that you have a medical problem, please contact your healthcare provider immediately. Never disregard professional medical advice or delay in seeking it because of something you have read on a website.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE