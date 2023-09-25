Breathe easy! 7 daily habits for healthy lungs | World Lung Day 2023

World Lung Day 2023: Lungs are very important for our overall well-being and it is essential to take care of them. Lungs not only perform the crucial function of supplying oxygen to our bodies but also remove waste gases. Adopting certain daily habits can help to keep our lungs in optimal condition, improve respiratory health, and reduce the risk of lung-related diseases.

In this article, we will discuss seven habits that can contribute to maintaining healthy lungs. Read on!

1. Avoid Tobacco and Second-hand Smoke:

One of the most important habits for lung health is to steer clear of tobacco smoke. Smoking damages the lungs and increases the risk of chronic lung conditions such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and lung cancer. Similarly, exposure to second-hand smoke can be equally harmful. Quitting smoking and avoiding places where smoking is allowed are crucial steps towards a healthier respiratory system.

2. Regular Physical Exercise:

Engaging in regular physical exercise makes our body fit along with improving lung function. Activities like brisk walking, swimming, and cycling enhance the capacity and efficiency of the lungs.

3. Maintain Good Indoor Air Quality:

Air pollutants can significantly impact lung health. Ensure good indoor air quality by keeping your living and working spaces clean and well-ventilated.

4. Practice Deep Breathing Exercises:

Deep breathing exercises are an effective way to promote lung health. Activities such as yoga, meditation, and deep diaphragmatic breathing techniques help expand lung capacity, improve respiratory muscle strength, and enhance oxygen uptake. These exercises are easy to perform at any time and help people with respiratory conditions.

5. Stay Hydrated:

Drinking an adequate amount of water is essential for maintaining optimal lung function. Keeping your body hydrated helps ensure that your airways stay moist, which facilitates easy passage of air through the respiratory system. Dry airways can lead to irritation and constriction, making breathing more difficult.

6. Protect Against Environmental Hazards:

Exposure to environmental hazards like air pollution, dust, and chemical fumes can harm your lungs. When venturing outdoors, avoid heavily polluted areas and wear a mask in situations where air quality is compromised. Additionally, wear protective equipment like masks if you work in industries that expose you to harmful substances.

7. Regular Respiratory Check-ups:

Regular check-ups with your healthcare provider for early detection and management of lung conditions, ensuring timely intervention if any respiratory issues arise. A Pulmonologist may guide you about your specific needs, such as recommending appropriate vaccines, such as flu or pneumonia vaccine, to protect your lungs.

By adopting these habits, you can significantly contribute to the health and well-being of your lungs. Avoiding smoking and second-hand smoke, engaging in regular exercise, maintaining good indoor air quality, practising deep breathing exercises, staying hydrated, protecting against environmental hazards, and regular check-ups with healthcare professionals are all steps towards ensuring healthy lungs. Remember, small changes in daily habits can make a big difference in preventing lung-related ailments and ensuring a better quality of life.

So, prioritise your lung health and breathe easily!

(With inputs from Dr. Asmita Mehta, Professor and HOD, Dept of Respiratory Medicine, Amrita Hospital, Kochi)

