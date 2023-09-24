The Brain-Heart Connection! Experts talk about the connection between Alzheimer's and Cardiovascular Health

In the intricate web of human health, a compelling relationship between Alzheimer's disease and cardiovascular health is coming to light, offering new insights into prevention and treatment.

Emerging scientific evidence and studies are strengthening the link between cardiovascular disease and cognitive impairment, particularly Alzheimer's disease. Subclinical cardiovascular disease, even before symptoms become evident, has been found to pose a higher risk for dementia and Alzheimer's disease.

The common risk factors for both cardiovascular and Alzheimer's diseases include essential hypertension, high LDL cholesterol, low HDL cholesterol, and diabetes. Lifestyle risk factors like obesity, lack of exercise, smoking, and psychological factors also contribute to an increased risk for both diseases.

While some overlap exists in major risk factors, it's essential to note that inflammatory markers predict cardiovascular risk but not dementia. Nonetheless, evidence suggests that effectively managing these shared risk factors may prevent cognitive decline and dementia.

For instance, randomised trials of anti-hypertensive drugs have shown promise in reducing the risk of cognitive decline and providing limited benefits in Alzheimer's disease. Similarly, small trials on statins have demonstrated positive effects on cognitive decline, with larger trials underway for Alzheimer's disease. Ongoing research continues to shed light on the intricate relationship between cardiovascular risk factors and cognitive decline, as well as Alzheimer's disease.

Dr Manoj Khanal (Associate Director, Neurology, Max Hospital, Shalimar Bagh) says, "Currently available data in the public domain provides the rationale for doctors to provide effective management of cardiovascular risk factors and ask the patients to comply with management of three prominent risk factors like diabetes; hypertension and dyslipidemia for effective prevention of cognitive decline and Alzheimer’s disease. Since prevention is better than cure, we must focus on some lifestyle changes. A diet rich in fruits; vegetables and fish like continental and Mediterranean foods has a good impact on mental health and cardiovascular health. Aerobic exercise daily for at least 30 minutes also helps to improve mental health and cardiovascular health."

Meanwhile, Dr Harnish Singh Bhatia (Consultant, Cardiology, Max Hospital, Shalimar Bagh) says, "As a cardiologist, my journey through the intricate pathways of the human body has led me to a profound realisation: the heart and the brain, though anatomically distinct, are intimately connected in health and disease. One of the most striking intersections of these vital organs is the emerging link between Alzheimer's disease and cardiovascular health – a connection that holds the promise of new insights and potential avenues for prevention and treatment."

"Alzheimer's disease, a debilitating neurodegenerative condition, has long been associated with cognitive decline and memory loss. However, recent research has illuminated a compelling relationship between Alzheimer's and cardiovascular risk factors. It turns out that what's good for the heart may also be good for the brain," Dr Harnish adds.

According to the medical professional, one of the key players in this connection is the vascular system, which supplies blood and oxygen to both the heart and the brain. Conditions like hypertension, high cholesterol, and diabetes, which are known risk factors for heart disease, also seem to increase the risk of Alzheimer's. He asserts that the accumulation of fatty deposits in blood vessels, a hallmark of atherosclerosis, can restrict blood flow to the brain, depriving it of essential nutrients and oxygen.

Furthermore, inflammation, another common feature of cardiovascular disease, may play a role in Alzheimer's pathogenesis, says the expert. Chronic inflammation, driven by factors like obesity and smoking, can trigger harmful processes within the brain that contribute to cognitive decline.

These findings underscore the importance of maintaining good cardiovascular health throughout life. Regular exercise, a heart-healthy diet, and effective management of conditions like hypertension are not only beneficial for the heart but may also protect the brain from Alzheimer 's-related changes.

Dr. Harnish concludes, "As a cardiologist, I believe that our work extends beyond the heart. It's a holistic approach to health that recognises the profound connection between the brain and the heart. By prioritising cardiovascular wellness, we may not only prevent heart disease but also contribute to the fight against Alzheimer's, offering hope for a future where both heart and mind can thrive."

Tips for a healthy heart and a healthy brain

Maintaining good heart and brain health is essential for overall well-being and longevity. Here are some tips to promote a healthy heart and brain:

For Heart Health:

Eat a Heart-Healthy Diet:

Consume a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats.

Limit saturated and trans fats, cholesterol, sodium, and added sugars. Exercise Regularly:

Aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic exercise or 75 minutes of vigorous-intensity exercise per week.

Incorporate strength training exercises at least two days a week. Maintain a Healthy Weight:

Achieving and maintaining a healthy weight is crucial for heart health.

Consult with a healthcare professional for guidance on a healthy weight range for your body. Manage Stress:

Practice stress-reduction techniques such as mindfulness, meditation, deep breathing, or yoga.

Engage in hobbies and activities that bring you joy and relaxation. Don't Smoke:

Smoking is a major risk factor for heart disease. If you smoke, seek support to quit.

Avoid exposure to secondhand smoke. Limit Alcohol Consumption:

If you drink alcohol, do so in moderation. For most adults, this means up to one drink per day for women and up to two drinks per day for men. Get Quality Sleep:

Aim for 7-9 hours of restful sleep each night.

Establish a consistent sleep schedule and create a relaxing bedtime routine. Control Blood Pressure and Cholesterol:

Regularly monitor and manage your blood pressure and cholesterol levels.

Follow your healthcare provider's recommendations for medications and lifestyle changes. Stay Hydrated:

Drink plenty of water throughout the day to support overall health, including heart health.

For Brain Health:

Eat a Brain-Boosting Diet:

Consume a diet rich in antioxidants, omega-3 fatty acids, and foods like berries, fatty fish, nuts, and leafy greens.

Limit processed foods and excessive sugar intake. Stay Mentally Active:

Engage in mentally stimulating activities such as puzzles, reading, learning a new skill, or playing strategy games.

Lifelong learning can help maintain cognitive function. Stay Physically Active:

Regular physical activity improves blood flow to the brain and supports cognitive health.

Aim for a combination of aerobic and strength-training exercises. Get Quality Sleep:

Adequate sleep is crucial for cognitive function and memory consolidation.

Prioritise good sleep hygiene habits. Manage Chronic Conditions:

Conditions like diabetes, high blood pressure, and obesity can impact brain health. Manage these conditions with the guidance of a healthcare provider. Socialise and Stay Connected:

Engage in social activities and maintain meaningful relationships.

Social interaction is essential for cognitive and emotional well-being. Reduce Stress:

Chronic stress can negatively affect brain health. Practice stress management techniques like relaxation exercises, mindfulness, and meditation. Protect Your Head:

Wear helmets during activities that carry a risk of head injury, such as biking or sports.

Minimise the risk of falls in your home, especially if you're older.

