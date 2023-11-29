CIA has recovered UFOs, and at least nine of them: Report

The United States government has successfully recovered at least nine 'non-human craft', some in damaged conditions from crashes and two in intact conditions, according to a report by the Daily Mail. The British paper cited anonymous sources to claim that the CIA's Office of Global Access (OGA) has been retrieving crashed Unidentified Flying Objects (UFOs) worldwide.

CIA retrieving UFOs? Since when?

The OGA operates under the CIA's Science and Technology Directorate. According to the Daily Mail, the CIA has reportedly spearheaded these operations since 2003.

The Daily Mail report cites the insiders to suggest that the CIA, through the OGA, has orchestrated the coverted recovery and storage of these alleged extraterrestrial crafts.

One informant briefed on the UFO program disclosed, "There's at least nine vehicles, with different circumstances for each. Some are damaged from crashes, while two are completely intact."

CIA brings down UFOs like this, according to report

The CIA's sophisticated system reportedly enables the detection of cloaked UFOs, and triggers the dispatch of special military units for salvage operations when these 'non-human' crafts land, crash, or are brought down by human intervention.

The OGA's expertise reportedly lies in facilitating US military access to restricted areas globally, according to the Daily Mail.

But aren't OGA's meant to combat civilian aerial threats?

While the majority of OGA's missions involve conventional retrieval tasks, such as recovering nuclear weapons or downed satellites, some reportedly focus on UFO retrievals, Daily Mail reported.

The Daily Mail report cited sources to that the primary objective is to swiftly secure the UFOs and protect the secrecy surrounding them.

In a recent interview with Joe Rogan, UFO whistleblower David Grusch reiterated his claims, drawing parallels between the current situation and engineers in the 1940s Manhattan Project who were unaware they were working on atom bomb fuses.

The seriousness of claims regarding hidden UFOs in secret bunkers is reflected in top lawmakers' attention.

About Schumer's 'UFO bill'

Schumer's bill, slated for potential inclusion as an amendment to the 2024 military spending bill, aims to provide the American public with insights into 'technologies of unknown origins, non-human intelligence, and unexplainable phenomena,' according to Schumer's July press release.